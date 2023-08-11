NYC Steps up Drone Patrols of Beaches After First Shark Attack Since 1953

A shark attack at Rockaway Beach in Queens on Monday has prompted New York City to patrol its beaches with drones to look for shark sightings the remainder of the summer.

The city will now monitor several beaches across its boroughs from 9 a.m. until dusk, seven days a week. They’ll include: Rockaway Beach in Queens, Coney Island and Brighton Beach in Brooklyn, Orchard Beach in The Bronx and South Beach in Staten Island.

FDNY and NYPD will use drone technology to conduct surveillance around public swimming areas to monitor for sharks at least an hour before the opening of public beaches, the New York City Parks Department told The Messenger in an email.

If no sharks have been spotted in the hour before lifeguards begin duty, then the beaches will be open for swimming. Should any sharks be spotted, swimming will be prohibited until at least an hour after there have been no shark sightings.

"While beaches are open to swimming, the Parks Department, FDNY and NYPD will conduct surveillance from the land, drones, and vessels to ensure the safety of patrons in the water," the city said. "While swimming is prohibited at New York City beaches after 6 p.m., out of an abundance of caution drone surveillance will continue each night until dusk."

Police Inspector Howard DiGiacom said aerial surveillance will give them “extra eyes” in addition to those from lifeguards, boaters and beachgoers.

“The drones are a vital part because they just give extra eyes in the sky,” DiGiacomo said.

Monday’s incident was the first known shark attack in the city since 1953. On Monday, 65-year-old Tatyana Koltunyuk was hospitalized after getting attacked by a shark around 6 p.m. A shark ripped apart a big chunk of her leg and bit all the way down to the femur.

She lost about 20 pounds of flesh and was unconscious when first responders got to her. She was initially in critical condition but improved to stable but serious condition the next day. She remains in that condition Friday at Jamaica Hospital.

New York City closed Rockaway Beach to swimmers and surfers on Tuesday and monitored the beach with drones. Hampton Drones on Tuesday captured several sharks feeding on schools of fish "within 100 feet of the coast of Gin Beach and Coopers Beach in Southampton Village."

Monday’s attack prompted the mayor’s office to beef up air patrols to show the city won’t “rest on anybody’s laurels” in searching for sharks to create more peace of mind for beachgoers.

“We want to make sure we’re not behind the 8 ball on this,” said Philip Banks, the deputy mayor for public safety in Mayor Eric Adams’ office.