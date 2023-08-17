NYC Skyscrapers Complying With New Emissions Law Much Faster Than Expected: Report

Far more of New York City's big buildings are on track to meet the requirements of a new emissions law than expected, but owners of smaller buildings still aren't convinced by the cost.

Just 11% of buildings larger than 25,000 square feet haven't complied with the rules, which take effect next year and order larger buildings to figure out ways to cut their carbon emissions, according to a Bloomberg Law report. NYC's Department of Environmental Protection had expected a 20% rate at this point.

"The goal is to reduce the emissions produced by the city’s largest buildings 40 percent by 2030 and 80 percent by 2050," according to a 2019 announcement when Local Law 97 was introduced.

Any owners which don't comply with the new rules face fines of $268 per ton of carbon equivalent over their limit, leading to huge fines for the worst offenders.

The city has been trying to encourage as many building owners as possible to comply now, before fines are enacted starting in January. The data released to Bloomberg Law appears to show that those efforts are working.

“This shows that the law is having its desired effect, that building owners are finding the resources and the technologies to come into compliance, and that they are taking it seriously,” Rohit Aggarwala, commissioner of the New York City Department of Environmental Protection, told the outlet.

Environmental group Food and Water Watch is also celebrating the news, along with NY Communities for Change.

“Moving off fossil fuels is necessary, realistic, and readily achievable," Food & Water Watch Northeast Region Director Alex Beauchamp said. "In New York City, it is happening right now."

Rachel Rivera, from NY Communities for Change, said the new data was "truly encouraging."

"Mayor Adams must continue to build on its success and ensure the law is fully implemented and enforced and not give into the real industry’s campaign of misinformation," she said.

New York City's larger buildings must comply with new emissions rules by the start of 2024 Getty Images

Some owners need convincing

However, as Rivera pointed out, not everyone is happy about the cost of making expensive building modifications, such as optimizing lighting to be more efficient or retrofitting the water supply to be less wasteful.

The City reported in July that condo owners with lower, fixed incomes are struggling to find the cash that larger building owners have to make the necessary modifications.

Homeowners for a Stronger New York has called for modifications to the regulation to help those struggling.

The Real Estate Board of New York said earlier in the year that 3,700 properties could be out of compliance when the new rules kick in, facing over $200 million per year in penalties.

“The study’s findings demonstrate that even if buildings take meaningful steps to comply and use the tools provided by the law, owners will still be unable to meet the emissions limits and will instead pay hundreds of millions of dollars in annual penalties," REBNY Senior Vice President of Policy Zachary Steinberg said at the time.

"We hope the City will take action over the next 12 months to avoid damage to our local economy and unfair penalties to property owners in 2024.”

Aggarwala told Bloomberg Law that City Hall is working to address these concerns, with provisions in the law for those building owners showing "a good faith effort" to comply with the rules.

Mayor Adams is expected to announce more on these allowances within “a few weeks,” according to Aggarwala.