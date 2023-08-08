NYC Sidewalk Crumbles to Point Where Subway Platform Can Be Seen Underneath
A man posted a video of the hole in front of the Manhattan building where he works
A New York City man says the sidewalk in front of the building where he works has deteriorated so much that he can see the subway platform below it.
Joey Bonbon posted a video of the hole on TikTok.
It shows light from the platform of the Spring Street subway station in Manhattan.
The Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) dispatched crews to test the structural integrity of the ceiling inside the station, performing what is called a 'sound and tap test,' according to NY1's Alyssa Paolicelli.
Workers tapped the ceiling to test its structural integrity. Pieces of concrete did reportedly fall to the platform during the test, and crews took away two small bags of loose debris.
But the station was reportedly deemed structurally stable and remained open, however, the section of the platform below the hole was closed off.
The hole was covered and blocked off with police fencing and caution tape at the street level.
According to the city website, property owners are responsible for “installing, repairing and maintaining sidewalks adjoining their properties.
The city says it replaces more than two million square feet of sidewalk a year.
