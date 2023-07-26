NYC Residents Complain of Urine-Soaked Streets From Parked Airbnb Vans

Residents on Manhattan's tony Upper East Side have complained for months that vans used as makeshift Airbnbs are creating a public nuisance as guests resort to using the street as a restroom, the New York Daily News reported.



On Airbnb, people are paying around $100 a night, plus additional fees, to sleep inside a van outfitted with a mattress and window shades overnight. The owner continuously moves the vans into different public parking spots along the street and can earn around $100,000 a year when their vans are fully booked.



Although at least some of the vans have toilets, they are only for "emergency use," forcing many guests to relieve themselves in the streets. "Please avoid doing #2 here!" a sign fixed above one toilet reads.



“They don’t care," one super who works on the same block as one of the mobile Airbnbs told the Daily News. "They go between the cars or on the building stairs across the street.”



Another resident, Stacey, 39, said she first noticed the vans because of "the smell of urine and feces" they exuded.



The Chevrolet vans appear to be operated by Magda Agata, also known as Magdalena Kulisz, the co-founder of Miss Immigrant USA, a group that organizes pageants and networking events around the city. It lists the Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs, the New York City Sheriff, and the United Nations as patrons and sponsors.



Beside her Airbnb venture, Kulisz is an entrepreneur, marketer, and consultant who has been spotted with New York Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul, per the Daily News.



At least two of the vans had the exact same license plate, the paper reported.



Airbnb told the outlet it's against company policy to rent out lodgings on public property. The rooms have generally favorable reviews, although the listings warn that any rating below five stars amounts to a negative review.



A spokeswoman for City Council Member Julie Menin said they had been made aware of the complaints and have notified the Mayor's Office of Special Enforcement and the Department of Transportation so that they can investigate.



In a September 2021 crackdown called "Operation Room Service," the NYPD and sheriff's office hauled away at least seven illegally registered vans over just two days. In that case, the vans had New Jersey license plates, some of which belonged to other vehicles.