NYC Residents Asked to Pay for Damages From Kai Cenat Riot Say Twitch Streamer Should Front the Bill

A Union Square nonprofit is asking locals to cover the cost to restore the park where Twitch streamer Kai Cenat sparked a riot.

The Union Square Partnership, a nonprofit that works to maintain the park, which the group calls “the district’s crown jewel,” is trying to raise $55,000 to fix the damage that occurred after thousands of Cenat fans descended on it in hopes of snagging free electronics from the social media influencer on Aug. 4.

The giveaway was thrown into chaos when thousands packed into the square, jumped onto cars and threw objects. Cenat, 21, was charged with inciting a riot and unlawful assembly. Police initially said several people were injured, including at least four who were taken to hospitals, and 65 people were arrested, the Associated Press reported.

The NYPD making one of around 60 arrests during a riot around Union Square, August 4 2023 Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images

The stunt left the park in disarray with “a substantial amount of plantings” destroyed, including a rose garden, the Union Square Partnership said in an online fundraiser announcement.

“We are asking you – lovers and supporters of Union Square Park – to help us with a donation to the restoration,” the nonprofit said.

Social media users weren’t thrilled with the idea of footing the bill for Cenat’s riot.

“A waste of NYPD and other first responders who have exercised restraint while property is being destroyed and objects thrown into the crowd,” one Facebook user posted. “The person responsible, Kai Cenant … should be made to pay for this mayhem.”

Others posted similar remarks, saying Cenat should fork over cash to pay for cleanup, hospital bills and overtime for police.

The Union Square Partnership said it would “welcome” the influencer’s money, but it’s unclear if the group has asked him. So far, the community group has raised nearly $12,000.

“Union Square Partnership is grateful for the outpouring of support that the district has received after the events of Aug. 4,” spokeswoman Jordyn Leon told The New York Post. “With more than $55,000 dollars of damages to USP’s landscaping in the park, we would gladly welcome any support from Kai’s team to meet our fundraising needs.”