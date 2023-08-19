NYC Residents Asked to Pay for Damages From Kai Cenat Riot Say Twitch Streamer Should Front the Bill

A Union Square nonprofit is asking locals to cover the cost to restore the park where Twitch streamer Kai Cenat sparked a riot.
The Union Square Partnership, a nonprofit that works to maintain the park, which the group calls “the district’s crown jewel,” is trying to raise $55,000 to fix the damage that occurred after thousands of Cenat fans descended on it in hopes of snagging free electronics from the social media influencer on Aug. 4.
The giveaway was thrown into chaos when thousands packed into the square, jumped onto cars and threw objects. Cenat, 21, was charged with inciting a riot and unlawful assembly. Police initially said several people were injured, including at least four who were taken to hospitals, and 65 people were arrested, the Associated Press reported.
The stunt left the park in disarray with “a substantial amount of plantings” destroyed, including a rose garden, the Union Square Partnership said in an online fundraiser announcement.
“We are asking you – lovers and supporters of Union Square Park – to help us with a donation to the restoration,” the nonprofit said.
Social media users weren’t thrilled with the idea of footing the bill for Cenat’s riot.
- Full Timeline: Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat Riot, From Giveaway Announcement to NYC Arrest
- Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat, Whose NYC Giveaway Created Riots, Breaks His Silence
- Streamer Hasan Piker Predicts Kai Cenat Will Be Banned From Twitch for Livestreaming NYC Riot
- Streamer Kai Cenat Warned Fans His Giveaway Would Get ‘Rowdy’ Ahead of NYC Riot
- NYPD Slams Kid’s Head through Taxi Window During Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat Giveaway Riot
- Full List of Arrests, Charges Stemming from Kai Cenat Union Square Riot
“A waste of NYPD and other first responders who have exercised restraint while property is being destroyed and objects thrown into the crowd,” one Facebook user posted. “The person responsible, Kai Cenant … should be made to pay for this mayhem.”
Others posted similar remarks, saying Cenat should fork over cash to pay for cleanup, hospital bills and overtime for police.
The Union Square Partnership said it would “welcome” the influencer’s money, but it’s unclear if the group has asked him. So far, the community group has raised nearly $12,000.
“Union Square Partnership is grateful for the outpouring of support that the district has received after the events of Aug. 4,” spokeswoman Jordyn Leon told The New York Post. “With more than $55,000 dollars of damages to USP’s landscaping in the park, we would gladly welcome any support from Kai’s team to meet our fundraising needs.”
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Giada De Laurentiis Sets the Record Straight About Eating on Set — and That Spit Bucket RumorNews
- Overnight Shooting Leaves 9 Injured in MilwaukeeNews
- Hurricane Hilary Now Less Than 220 Miles Away From California Coast, Approaching As Tropical StormNews
- Russian Weapons Maker Claims New Rifle Surpasses Anything the US Has ‘Many Times Over’News
- Another US City is Breaking Triple-Digit Temperature Records After Phoenix’s 31-Day RunNews
- Video Shows Washington Wildfire Inching Toward Major Highway, Forcing Closure, as Gray Fire RagesNews
- Judge Tosses Suspected Saudi Bomber’s Confession Because he was Waterboarded, Tortured By CIANews
- City Council Posts Bizarre Memo Refusing to Comment on Kansas Newspaper RaidNews
- Will Tropical Depression 6 Hit the US After Forming in the Atlantic Ocean? What We KnowNews
- Zelenskyy Finally Gets His Long-Desired F-16s as Netherlands, Denmark Agree to Supply Fighter JetsNews
- Prominent Realtor Irma Daniels Posted About ‘Going Back to Her Roots’ Day Before Being Allegedly Murdered by StepsonNews
- Andrea Yates Keeps Photos of 5 Kids She Drowned in 2001 and Sends Flowers to Their Graves Each YearNews