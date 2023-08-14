NYC Recruits Swimming Seniors to Fill Lifeguard Shortage - The Messenger
NYC Recruits Swimming Seniors to Fill Lifeguard Shortage

Several city pools have struggled to stay open due to lack of lifeguards and resources

Blake Harper
New York City has hired several seniors to deal with its lifeguard shortageSpencer Platt/Getty Images

In response to a city-wide lifeguard shortage, New York City has enlisted the help of senior citizens to ensure the safety of all swimmers.

The New York Times reports that Daniel Kalmann, 69, is among four individuals aged 64 and above hired as lifeguards for the first time this summer. Stationed at the Jesse Owens Playground in Brooklyn's Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood, Kalmann says he finds great fulfillment in his new role.

"I love it," he shared. "No device on me, just looking, looking, looking."

His aspiration to be a lifeguard is deeply personal. In his 20s, during a camping trip, he witnessed three brothers in distress while swimming in a river. Although he managed to save two, the third tragically drowned. This incident kept Kalmann away from water for nearly ten years. Now, he hopes to "do right by what I couldn’t have done that time."

Typically, New York City aims to hire around 1,000 lifeguards each summer to monitor its pools.

However, as reported by the Gothamist, the city managed to hire fewer than half that number this year. Consequently, many of the city's 51 outdoor pools have faced capacity restrictions due to the lack of new hires.

