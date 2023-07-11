NYC Recommends Madison Square Garden Get 10-Year Operating Permit With Improvements Nearby

New York City's Department of City Planning recommended Monday that the famed Madison Square Garden should receive a new 10-year operating permit, provided that the area around the arena including Penn Station is improved.
City officials and Gov. Kathy Hochul have pushed for a raft of improvements near the arena, including multiple large new office towers.
According to Spectrum News NY1, Hochul intends to find state and federal funding to support the improvements to the area near the Garden.
“It is city planning’s view that New Yorkers cannot wait for those plans for Penn Station to be finalized in order to benefit from these significant improvements to the area around MSG,” said City Planning Department Director Dan Garodnick, according to a report by Spectrum News NY1.
Some state legislators have pushed for a shorter permit for Madison Square Garden.
Arena officials have asked for a permit that would allow the Garden to operate indefinitely.
