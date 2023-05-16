A brand new gym at a New York City school is cut-off to students so it can be used to house migrants.

Parents at P.S. 172 got the news on Sunday that their kids' school is one of about 20 being looked at by Mayor Eric Adams to help shelter the influx of migrants to the city.

Parents are pleading with NYC Mayor Eric Adams to not house migrants in the P.S. 172 gym

Ann Mapori is part of the PTA at the elementary in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn: "We didn't have any notification or anything, it was a bomb to us on Mother's Day."

Parents mobilized quickly, with protests held on Monday and Tuesday, including some standing by the gates of the school overnight.

Mapori says she is glad to see the community come together: "It is great to know parents are united for our children."

They have been told that migrants will be housed in the gym, which has just been built. The building is separate from the school facility.

Many parents are arguing that this isn't safe—not only for their children but for those being housed there, too.

Some families have chosen to keep students at home today.

Kyra, the mom of a second grader, said: "Whoever is sleeping here is going to hear construction all night long.

"The conditions are deplorable."

She said parents were told the mayor's office looked at schools with standalone structures like a gym—and the ones that fit the bill were picked to house migrants.

PS 172 is under construction with migrants expected to move into the new gym

On Fourth Avenue in Brooklyn, where the school is, there are multiple units for immigrants to live already.

"The neighborhood is definitely bearing its brunt of the crisis," Kyra added: "We are arguing that this is not humane for anyone to live in."

There are no showers and only one adult-size toilet in the new gym.

Kyra added: "It's so polarizing and disturbing.

"This community really does support the asylum seekers, it's a hugely diverse community."

What does NYC's mayor say?

The mayor's office has not given The Messenger a response yet, instead referring to his interview with NY1 in which Adams said, "This is one of the last places we want to look at. None of us are comfortable with having to take these drastic steps.

"But I could not have been more clear for the last few months of what we are facing.

"Over 65,000 migrant asylum seekers have reached our city."

The mayor argued that these plans are necessary due to an expected wave of new arrivals now that Title 42 has ended. So far the new influx isn't happening—but experts say it may be only a matter of time.

What happens next?

A special PTA meeting Tuesday night was set to look at what could be done.

A Change.org petition calling for a rethink has over 1,500 signatures.

The New York Post reported that other schools on the list include PS 17, PS 18 and PS 132, both in Williamsburg, Brooklyn and PS 189 near Prospect-Lefferts Gardens, also in Brooklyn.

Elsewhere in the city, a new asylum seeker arrival center will be set up at the Roosevelt Hotel in Midtown Manhattan.

Some 175 rooms will be opened up for children and families, until it is scaled to approximately 850 rooms. An additional 100 to 150 rooms will be held for asylum seekers in transition to other locations.