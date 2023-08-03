New York Considers Housing Migrants in Central Park as Crisis Worsens - The Messenger
New York Considers Housing Migrants in Central Park as Crisis Worsens

The parks are among 3,000 spots the city is examining to provide emergency shelter for thousands of new homeless

Carley Welch
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has criticized the Biden administration of not helping the city with it’s migrant crisis. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

New York City officials are considering housing migrants in Manhattan’s Central Park and Brooklyn’s Prospect Park as part of a plan to find shelter for more than 95,000 asylum seekers who have arrived in the past 15 months.

A significant portion of the displaced migrants who have arrived in the last 15 months have been forced to sleep on the streets in the city as shelters are filled to the brim.

Crowds of migrants were seen waiting for help and sleeping outside the Roosevelt Hotel in midtown Manhattan on Tuesday, The Messenger reported

Gothamist broke the news Wednesday that the two parks could possibly become home to the asylum seekers in addition to other “major public green spaces.”

“Everything is on the table,” Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Anne Williams-Isom said Wednesday at a press conference when asked about housing migrants in the parks. The sites are among 3,000 locations the city is reviewing, she said.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has repeatedly called on the Biden administration over the past few months to send financial aid to help address the crisis. 

Speculation that the city was deliberately allowing migrants to sleep on the streets to force the Biden administration to send help was shot down by Williams-Isom. The Adams administration would never use the asylum seekers’ situation as a “stunt," she said.

Many migrants who have recently arrived in the city have few familial or community ties, which often results in homelessness according to a May report from the Gothamist

The city’s shelters were housing approximately 107,9000 people as of July 30 — more than double the number from January 2022. 

Some 56,600 of the city’s current shelter residents are migrants. 

