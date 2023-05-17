The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    NYC Mayor Scales Back Plans to House Migrants in Schools: Reports

    A parent told The Messenger that the cots that had been set up at a Brooklyn school Tuesday were no longer there on Wednesday.

    Published |Updated
    Dan Gooding
    Plans to house migrants in New York City public schools are being scaled back, local news outlet The City reported on Wednesday.

    Parents have been protesting proposals for temporary accommodation in school gyms, like at P.S. 172 in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

    But on Wednesday the Mayor's Office appeared to indicate the plans had been reversed, or at least scaled back.

    The City reported that people staying at P.S. 188 in Coney Island, the only school in use, were taken elsewhere by bus this morning. A parent told The Messenger that the cots that had been set up at a Brooklyn school Tuesday were no longer there on Wednesday.

    At a press conference, Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Anne Williams-Isom wouldn't confirm that the city had decided to scrap the proposals.

    "I am not reversing strategy. The strategy was to have emergency sites for short term respite," she told reporters: "The word respite means short term and it means for a place to go to get yourself settled while we are looking for a placement."

    The Deputy Mayor said the city will continue to have to look for emergency sites as long as people "turn up at the door", so that she can ensure migrants don't have to sleep on the streets.

    The city was eyeing up 20 schools with separate buildings which could be used to house migrants, after 4,300 turned up in NYC in the past week alone.

    On Tuesday parents at schools across the city, including P.S. 172, protested at the sudden announcement that spaces in their children's schools would be used for emergency housing.

    Mayor Eric Adams has said about 50% of the city's hotel rooms are taken by migrants currently, while counties outside NYC have started taking out restraining orders to prevent new arrivals being sent to their communities.

    A spokesperson for the Mayor told The Messenger that the sites were always meant for a temporary use and that when a more permanent solution is found, migrants are moved.

    “Migrants flow in and out of these sites as other more suitable space becomes available, and they have and will continue to be used as a last resort," the City Hall spokesperson said. "As the mayor has continued to say, everything is on the table when it comes to placement of asylum seekers, and, sadly, every city service will be affected.”

