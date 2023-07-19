NYC Mayor Looks To Narrow Health Care Disparities for Black Residents With Reparations

New York City's Department of Health is advocating federal reparations as an answer to racial and wealth inequities.

A new report published by the NYC Department of Health suggests federal cash payments to Black descendants of enslaved people could eliminate the Black-White wealth gap and promote racial equity.

It also claims that the health of city residents is tied to wealth.

The report, "Analyzing the Racial Wealth Gap and Implications for Health Equity,” said the goal of reparations would be to “seek acknowledgment, redress, and closure for America’s complicity in federal, state, and local policies — including slavery, Jim Crow, and ongoing systemic racism — that have deprived Black Americans of equitable access to wealth and wealth-building opportunities.”

Mayor Eric Adams has previously backed the idea of reparations.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams Spencer Platt/Getty Images

"We need to zero in on some of those corporations and companies that the foundation of their wealth came from slavery," Adams said, according to the NY Daily News. "This is long overdue and something I supported for many years."

Other localities have begun to explore reparations, too. Advocates say a federal program is important in order to meaningfully address the racial wealth gap and its adverse consequences for health.

In another study, which was cited by the health department, reparations were projected to improve mortality rates for Blacks.

It also claims that if a federal reparations program was in place before the COVID-19 pandemic, it would have reduced the number of Black Americans who suffered from the virus.

But the idea is drawing criticism.

“Add reparations and sowing racial divisiveness to the list of greatest policy hits by Commissioner Vasan’s and his health department,” Council Republican Minority Leader Joe Borelli told the New York Post.