NYC Mayor Adams Under Fire For Seeking to Bus Migrants to Suburbs

Orangetown, New York, Supervisor Teresa Kenny vowed Monday to battle New York City Mayor Eric Adams in court if he busses migrants from the Big Apple to her suburban town.
Appearing on Fox & Friends to blast the plan, Kenny, a Republican, said she’d spoken to Adams, a Democrat, by phone on Friday where he referred to his proposal as being in the “preliminary” stages. Kenny said her primary concern with the plan is "public safety."
“Our concern is public safety. We don't know if there have been background checks on these people,” she said.
Kenny said is treating Orangetown hotels like city shelters, something she is willing to take to the courts, insisting he can only force them to convert private hotels for a limited time in accordance with a town code.
“I'm sorry, Mr. Mayor, you do not get to trump our local codes. This is a hotel. It's not a city shelter," she said.
Orangetown is a suburban town with a population of less than 50,000 and it sits just over 50 miles north of the Big Apple.
New York City has been attempting to house a steady flow of migrants being bussed to the city from border states like Texas in what governors like Texas Gov. Greg Abbott have called an attempt to bring more attention and action to the situation at the southern border.
New York officials have said more than 50,000 asylum seekers have been transported from Texas to New York City since the bussing began in April of last year.
In a statement last week, Adams called Abbott’s actions “morally bankrupt” and said the governor is targeting “Black-run cities” like his own.
Explaining his plan to bus asylum seekers from the city to the suburbs, Adams described it on Friday as a “voluntary program.”
“This new, voluntary program will provide asylum-seekers with temporary housing, access to services, and connections to local communities as they build a stable life in New York state,” the mayor said.
