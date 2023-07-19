NYC Mayor Adams Rejects Federal Takeover of Rikers Island, Vows to Lead Prison Reform Himself

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is rejecting an offer from the U.S. Attorney's office to take over Rikers Island and place it under federal control. Adams stated that he wants to be the one to reform and oversee the infamous prison, and believes that he is the right person for the job.

“I am the best person in this administration to finally turn around the Department of Corrections,” Adams said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Damian Williams, US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, expressed that he is continuing to advocate for a federal takeover of the jail due to a lack of “substantial progress” and horrific conditions among inmates and staff. Photos from the New York Post from 2021 show overcrowded cells, with as many as 26 inmates sleeping in one.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams plans to keep Rikers Island under his control. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

There is a federal court-ordered monitor in place, but the federal government is limited in how it can enforce their recommendations. If Williams succeeds in placing Rikers under federal control, Adams and the city will lose all authority over it, including the power of hiring and firing.

Adams claimed that he has already made progress in reforming the prison by reducing violence and inhumane conditions. "I am looking at the numbers. The numbers are showing that we are moving this in the right direction,” Adams said.

He also touted his hands-on approach to improving conditions at Rikers.

“When I took office, unlike others, I did not view corrections from a distance. I was on Rikers Island probably more than any other mayor in the history of the city,” Adams declared.

Adams's predecessor, Bill de Blasio, avoided visiting the facility for nearly four years before taking a tour in 2021, according to Politico.

“Now you have a mayor that’s leading from the front and saying I’m going to be responsible for [Department of Corrections] and you’re seeing the results that we are doing and saying we are going to take it away from you, Eric,” Adams said.