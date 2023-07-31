NYC Mayor Adams Calls Fatal Stabbing of Gay Dancer a ‘Hate Crime’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

NYC Mayor Adams Calls Fatal Stabbing of Gay Dancer a ‘Hate Crime’

O'Shea Sibley, who was part of an all-queer dance troupe, was reportedly attacked after dancing with a group of friends

Published |Updated
Bruce Golding
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

The fatal stabbing of a gay dancer outside a New York City gas station was labeled a "hate crime" on Monday by Mayor Eric Adams — who said the slaying "shakes our confidence" in the city's safety.

"You have an incident like we saw over the weekend with this young man that was experiencing that hate crime," he said. "We will find the person responsible."

O'Shae Sibley, 28, was stabbed in the torso around 11:15 p.m. Saturday at a Mobil gas station in the Midwood section of Brooklyn, according to police.

O'Shae Sibley
O'Shae Sibley is seen in a photo posted on Facebook.O'Shae Sibley/Facebook
Read More

Sibley, who was part of an all-queer dance troupe, was reportedly attacked after dancing shirtless with friends while returning from a trip to the Jersey Shore.

A witness told the New York Daily News that the attack appeared to have been motivated by anti-gay bigotry after another group of men came out of the station's store and began harassing Sibley and his pals.

“They were saying, ‘Oh, we’re Muslim, so don’t do this in front of me,’” Summy Ullah, 32, told the Daily News.

“Nothing else was going on. They were only dancing."

The stabbing was reportedly caught on surveillance video and is being investigated as a potential hate crime.

A spokesperson for the city Police Department told The Messenger that no arrests had been made.

During an unrelated City Hall news conference about gun violence, Adams said of Sibley's killing, "It shakes our confidence."

"When you have someone that randomly assaults someone, you could have a real mental health issue on the streets, it shakes your confidence," he said. "We're going to do everything we can to go after those random acts of violence, those people who are extremely dangerous."

But the mayor, a former police captain, also said, "When you have 8.5 million people in the city, you know, you're going to have, from time to time, random acts of violence and we must address that."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.