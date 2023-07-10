NYC Mayor Adams Blames Mental Illness for Scooter Shooter’s Deadly Rampage - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

NYC Mayor Adams Blames Mental Illness for Scooter Shooter’s Deadly Rampage

Eric Adams, speaking at Islamic funeral for victim Hamod Saeidi, said shooter used ghost gun

Published
Ben Feuerherd and Bruce Golding
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

New York City Mayor Eric Adams blamed mental illness Monday for the random shooting spree that left one man dead and three people injured — and confirmed that a "ghost" gun was allegedly used by the scooter-riding assailant.

Adams attended an Islamic funeral service in Brooklyn for 86-year-old victim Hamod Saeidi around the same time that Thomas Abreu, 25, was arraigned in Saturday's bloody rampage.

“It appears as though this individual had a mental illness, mental health problems, he was driving an illegal scooter and he used a ghost gun — all things I have been focusing on,” Adams told reporters outside the Beit El-Maqdis Islamic Center in Bay Ridge, Gothamist reported.

Scooter shooting
An image from surveillance video shows Hamod Saeidi walking in New York City right before allegedly getting shot by scooter-riding Thomas Abreu on Saturday.CBS New York
Read More

The mayor also called Saeidi a "pillar of the city" and praised the police for quickly arresting Abreu, of Brooklyn, after spotting him on his scooter Saturday afternoon in Queens.

Nearly 2,000 mourners gathered at the mosque, CBS New York said.

One of Saeidi's four sons said his dad "was not a father only."

"He was a brother, a friend. He was everything to us," Main Saeidi said.

"My father was a good man, a peaceful man. He loved to help people. All he wanted to do was go to the mosque and pray and that's when he got shot."

The elder Saeidi immigrated to the U.S. from Yemen about 40 years ago, initially settling in California before moving to New York.

At the time of his death, he owned several bodegas and could always be counted on to hire fellow immigrants, his son said.

“This person did not kill my father only,” Main Saeidi.

“He killed everybody in the community. He killed the whole family.”

Hamod Saeidi is survived by his wife of 60 years, six children, 30 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.

“For us personally, he was our backbone, he was everything to us,” Main Saedi said through tears.

The victim's grief-stricken son also called for justice in the case against Abreu.

“I ask from the police commissioner and everyone — and we believe in the U.S. law and court system — that this person is going to get what he deserves, and not come out and do it again," he said.

Abreu appeared via video at his arraignment in Queens Criminal Court, where he rambled at the start of the hearing about how "I think they want to kill me or murder."

Thomas Abreu is arraigned at his bedside through a video court appearance at ueens County Criminal Court in Kew Gardens, NY on July 10, 2023 after being arrested and charged for a shooting spree in Brooklyn and Queens.
Thomas Abreu gestures via video during his arraignment Monday in Queens Criminal Court, New York City.Pool photo by James Messerschmidt

"Everybody says that I’m innocent. That’s the best problem that there is," he said.

"I need my innocence first of all. I’m told that I’m innocent. It’s the truth. I was not free but everybody tells me I’m innocent."

Prosecutor Jonathan Selkowe said that Abreu also told cops after his arrest that "Russians are after me. The Chinese are after me. The Italians are after me. Africa is after me. You are all wearing earpieces."

Queens Criminal Court Judge Scott Dunn ordered mental-health observation of the defendant, who's being held without bail.

Dunn also told both sides to be prepared to discuss whether a hearing should be held to determine if he's fit for trial.

Abreu is due back in court on Thursday.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.