NYC Mayor Adams Blames Mental Illness for Scooter Shooter’s Deadly Rampage

New York City Mayor Eric Adams blamed mental illness Monday for the random shooting spree that left one man dead and three people injured — and confirmed that a "ghost" gun was allegedly used by the scooter-riding assailant.

Adams attended an Islamic funeral service in Brooklyn for 86-year-old victim Hamod Saeidi around the same time that Thomas Abreu, 25, was arraigned in Saturday's bloody rampage.

“It appears as though this individual had a mental illness, mental health problems, he was driving an illegal scooter and he used a ghost gun — all things I have been focusing on,” Adams told reporters outside the Beit El-Maqdis Islamic Center in Bay Ridge, Gothamist reported.

An image from surveillance video shows Hamod Saeidi walking in New York City right before allegedly getting shot by scooter-riding Thomas Abreu on Saturday. CBS New York

The mayor also called Saeidi a "pillar of the city" and praised the police for quickly arresting Abreu, of Brooklyn, after spotting him on his scooter Saturday afternoon in Queens.

Nearly 2,000 mourners gathered at the mosque, CBS New York said.

One of Saeidi's four sons said his dad "was not a father only."

"He was a brother, a friend. He was everything to us," Main Saeidi said.

"My father was a good man, a peaceful man. He loved to help people. All he wanted to do was go to the mosque and pray and that's when he got shot."

The elder Saeidi immigrated to the U.S. from Yemen about 40 years ago, initially settling in California before moving to New York.

At the time of his death, he owned several bodegas and could always be counted on to hire fellow immigrants, his son said.

“This person did not kill my father only,” Main Saeidi.

“He killed everybody in the community. He killed the whole family.”

Hamod Saeidi is survived by his wife of 60 years, six children, 30 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.

“For us personally, he was our backbone, he was everything to us,” Main Saedi said through tears.

The victim's grief-stricken son also called for justice in the case against Abreu.

“I ask from the police commissioner and everyone — and we believe in the U.S. law and court system — that this person is going to get what he deserves, and not come out and do it again," he said.

Abreu appeared via video at his arraignment in Queens Criminal Court, where he rambled at the start of the hearing about how "I think they want to kill me or murder."

Thomas Abreu gestures via video during his arraignment Monday in Queens Criminal Court, New York City. Pool photo by James Messerschmidt

"Everybody says that I’m innocent. That’s the best problem that there is," he said.

"I need my innocence first of all. I’m told that I’m innocent. It’s the truth. I was not free but everybody tells me I’m innocent."

Prosecutor Jonathan Selkowe said that Abreu also told cops after his arrest that "Russians are after me. The Chinese are after me. The Italians are after me. Africa is after me. You are all wearing earpieces."

Queens Criminal Court Judge Scott Dunn ordered mental-health observation of the defendant, who's being held without bail.

Dunn also told both sides to be prepared to discuss whether a hearing should be held to determine if he's fit for trial.

Abreu is due back in court on Thursday.