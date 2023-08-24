Heartbroken Teen Identified as Person Split in Two by Plunge from NYC Mandarin Hotel
Noah Legaspi, 17, reportedly called his ex-girlfriend moments before he jumped to his death
A New Jersey teenager who split in two after he jumped off the roof of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Manhattan last week FaceTimed his ex-girlfriend moments before he leaped to his death, according to a new report.
The teen was identified by family to the New York Post as 17-year-old Noah Legaspi, an aspiring fashion designer from New Jersey.
Relatives said Legaspi had recently gone through a breakup with the girl, and took a taxi from her house to the hotel on the Upper West Side, where he video-called her before he jumped from the roof, according to the newspaper.
“They broke it off and he just was never good at handling his emotions so post-breakup I guess he just wasn’t able to control his thoughts and feelings,” his 28-year-old brother, Luis, told the Post.
He said his younger brother spoke to the girl in "an eerie FaceTime call" from the top of the hotel.
"He said, ‘Look at this pretty view’ and ‘I love you,’’ Luis added.
The unnamed ex-girlfriend was startled and called the teen's mother, the Post reported. The girl did not know where Noah was, but told Noah's mother the call was made from a tall building.
Unable to find him, Noah's family later reported him missing.
On Monday, NYPD investigators informed them of Noah's death, according to the Post.
Police said last week that a man went into the hotel around 9 p.m. on Aug. 17, took an elevator to the top, and jumped off the building.
He hit a glass awning in front of the building and landed on the sidewalk with his body split in half, the Post reported at the time.
Luis told the newspaper his brother was a talented tailor and volleyball player, who “battled his own demons and insecurities."
“He always felt that he wasn’t deserving of love and attention and it really sucks because I don’t know where it came from,” Luis Legaspi said. “I know from our family he’s so loved.”
If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide or struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available 24 hours a day through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. You are not alone.
