NYC Looks to House Migrants in Infamous Jail Where Jeffrey Epstein Killed Himself

As New York struggles to house an influx of asylum seekers, the city's mayor, Eric Adams, is looking to place some migrants in lower Manhattan's former high-security Metropolitan Correctional Center, where convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein killed himself, the New York Daily News reported.



A top lawyer for Adams, Daniel Perez, sent a letter to New York Governor Kathy Hochul last week including the defunct jail and other "closed correctional and transitional sites" in a list of buildings that the city thinks might be suitable for use as migrant housing.



The notorious jail, sometimes called the "Guantanamo of New York," has been closed since 2021 after reports emerged about its unsafe and unhygienic conditions in the aftermath of Epstein's high-profile suicide. Those conditions included an out-of-control Covid outbreak in the early days of the pandemic and the unexplained death of at least one inmate in 2015.



The jail has a storied past, housing at various points the drug lord "El Chapo," mob boss John Gotti, fraudster Bernie Madoff, and multiple associates of Osama bin Laden. MCC faced some of its fiercest backlash in August 2019, when authorities say Epstein, the disgraced billionaire, died by suicide after guards failed to check on him.



Civil rights attorney Andrew Laufer, who represented several former inmates in cases involving the jail's poor conditions, condemned the Adams administration's proposal.



“Putting innocent immigrants in there, you’re treating them worse than prisoners are treated now because that place was shuttered because the conditions were too egregious for accused criminals,” he told the Daily News.



“You get sewage flooding into cells, you get vermin, all types of insects, you get rodents, you get inadequate heating, inadequate cooling, inadequate light.”



The shuttered facility, operated by the federal Bureau of Prisons, hasn't commented on the housing inquiry, according to the Daily News.



The city has come up with increasingly unconventional solutions to deal with unexpected streams of migrants. In June, Adams considered placing several families at Gracie Mansion, the mayor's official residence.



Earlier this month, Adams urged the Biden Administration to declare a state of emergency so that the city could receive federal funding to help provide food and shelter for the more than 100,000 asylum seekers who have arrived since last spring.