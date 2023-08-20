NYC Lawmaker Kissed on Cheek During Live Interview By Random Passerby: ‘What the F**k?’ 

Shocking video shows the moment a random man kissed a New York City lawmaker who was giving an on-camera interview in Brooklyn.

In the video, posted to social media on Thursday, the man swoops into the frame and gives a kiss to New York City Councilmember Inna Vernikov. The on-screen kiss happened as Vernikov was listening to a reporter ask her a question.

When Vernikov realizes what has happened, she leans away from the man and looks at him in confusion. Then the man looks back at her with a grin on his face as he walks away.

“What the f—?” Vernikov asks on camera, turning around to look at him in shock.

Vernikov’s office did not immediately return The Messenger’s request for comment.

The six-second on-camera interaction drew the ire of another New York City councilmember.

“This disgusting behavior is unfortunately all too common in the day to day lives of women,” Marjorie Velásquez said in a tweet. “We can not let sexual assault become a normalized part of our public interactions.”

Velásquez called for the New York Police Department to “track this assailant down and bring swift justice.”

The NYPD told The Messenger there has been no complaint filed so far in relation to the incident.

Vernikov in a subsequent tweet called the moment “creepy” and thanked her fellow councilmembers for speaking up against it.

“Not the kind of love I expect from constituents! Very creepy moment,” she said.