NYC Hospital Worker’s Lawyer Says Receipt Proves She Paid for Citi Bike Before Confrontation

An attorney for New York hospital worker seen in viral video of a heated confrontation involving a bike rental said he has a receipt that shows his client paid for the Citi Bike.

Lawyer Justin Marino posted a statement to his firm's website, blasting the media coverage of the clip.

The video, shot in Manhattan's Kips Bay neighborhood, shows a white woman — Sarah Comrie — and a young black man arguing over a Citi Bike. Both claimed they had paid to rent it, with the teen and his friends alleging the woman, a physician's assistant at Bellevue Hospital, was attempting to steal the bike.

Marino said Comrie, who is six-months pregnant, worked through the pandemic, helping thousands of New Yorkers during the health crisis.

Marino said she finished a 12-hour shift and then rented the bike to pedal home. "She went to an available bike, which no individuals were on or touching, mounted it and paid for it via the Citi Bike app on her phone," the statement reads. "She then backed it up after it was released from the docking station."

The statement notes she was then approached by "a group of about five individuals" who were "saying that the bike was theirs."

"One or more of the individuals in that group physically pushed her bike (with her on it) back into the docking station, causing it to re-lock," the statement continues.

Another person covered the bike's QR code with his hand, preventing Comrie from renting the bike again and leaving, the lawyer contends.

"This individual's arm was touching my client's pregnant stomach, a condition of which she had made them aware," the statement reads. "She was then heckled and pressured to find a new bike. The fact that anyone would treat another person like this is tragic, especially a visibly pregnant woman."

In an email to The Messenger, Marino shared two receipts for the Citi Bike dock in question that confirm her account.

A statement that was posted online by Bellevue Hospital had said the woman in the clip was placed on leave "pending a review." The hospital has not issued a subsequent statement on the matter.

A GoFundMe campaign is now active online to help cover Comrie's legal fees and "future uncertainties," Marino said in his email.