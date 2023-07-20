Man Arrested, Accused of Stabbing EMT Worker Who Responded to Cardiac Arrest Call

A New York City EMT is recovering after she was stabbed inside her ambulance while responding to a call about a cardiac arrest.

Just before 9 p.m. Wednesday outside of Mount Sinai Hospital in Midtown Manhattan, the patient allegedly jumped up and stabbed the 25-year-old EMT numerous times, according to New York City Police.

She was rushed to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital in stable condition.

"It's hard to think that someone that is the EMT is going to be hurt in the ambulance. It's so difficult to understand," one witness told WABC.

Police tracked down and arrested 48-year-old Rudy Garcia less than an hour later in Manhattan.

He faces assault and weapons charges.

Vincent Variale, president of the Uniformed EMS Officers Union, previously told the New York Times that assaults of EMTs are common, especially when treating and transporting volatile patients.

“We’re completely unarmed, and we’re there to help and save lives,” Variale told the paper. “But some people see a uniform and they think the person is some authority, so they go after them.”