NYC College Professor Fired After Allegedly Chasing Reporter With Machete

A New York City college professor reportedly has been fired after allegedly threatening and chasing a newspaper reporter with a machete.
Shellyne Rodriguez was an adjunct art professor at Hunter College.
She allegedly threatened to “chop” a New York Post reporter with the blade, the paper reported. She also chased a photographer from the paper.
“Hunter College strongly condemns the unacceptable actions of Shellyne Rodriguez and has taken immediate action,” school spokesman Vince Dimiceli told the Post.
“Rodriguez has been relieved of her duties at Hunter College effective immediately, and will not be returning to teach at the school.”
The reporter had approached Rodriguez for comment on a video that showed her confronting anti-abortion students at the school.
The Post also reported that she is suing the NYPD over her arrest during a George Floyd protest in 2020.
Rodriguez did not respond to a request from The Messenger for comment.
Warning: The video below contains expletives.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Florida Residents’ Strategy to Solve Growing Iguana Problem Scares NeighborsNews
- Duke’s NCAA Overtime Winner Against Penn State Sparks ‘Crease Violation’ DebateNews
- Police Say ‘No Evidence’ Connects Bryan Kohberger to Pennsylvania Woman’s DeathNews
- Tina Turner Marks 10th ‘We are the World’ Contributor to DieNews
- Air Force Veteran Set for $26K Settlement After Filming 2020 George Floyd ProtestNews
- Alec Baldwin Remembers His Late Mom on 1-year Anniversary of Her DeathNews
- Woman with ‘Baby on Board’ Sticker Accused of Threatening People with Gun in Shopping Center: ReportNews
- Police Dogs Are Competing For Grants – And you Can Vote For Your FavoriteNews
- Grandmother Of Teen Missing For Two Years Believes She’s Being Held Against Her WillNews
- Harvard Law Student Who Cleaned Dumpsters to Pay Tuition Now Supports University WorkersNews
- City’s Year Without Homicides Comes to End After Bar ShootingNews
- Nun Whose Body Hasn’t Decayed Years After Death May Become ‘Incorruptible Saint’News