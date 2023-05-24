The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    NYC College Professor Fired After Allegedly Chasing Reporter With Machete

    Hunter College calls her actions 'unacceptable.'

    Published |Updated
    Luke Funk
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Credit: studentsforlife.org

    A New York City college professor reportedly has been fired after allegedly threatening and chasing a newspaper reporter with a machete.

    Shellyne Rodriguez was an adjunct art professor at Hunter College.

    She allegedly threatened to “chop” a New York Post reporter with the blade, the paper reported. She also chased a photographer from the paper.

    Read More

    “Hunter College strongly condemns the unacceptable actions of Shellyne Rodriguez and has taken immediate action,” school spokesman Vince Dimiceli told the Post.

    “Rodriguez has been relieved of her duties at Hunter College effective immediately, and will not be returning to teach at the school.”

    The reporter had approached Rodriguez for comment on a video that showed her confronting anti-abortion students at the school.

    The Post also reported that she is suing the NYPD over her arrest during a George Floyd protest in 2020.

    Rodriguez did not respond to a request from The Messenger for comment.

    Warning: The video below contains expletives.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.