NYC College Professor Fired After Allegedly Chasing Reporter With Machete

A New York City college professor reportedly has been fired after allegedly threatening and chasing a newspaper reporter with a machete.

Shellyne Rodriguez was an adjunct art professor at Hunter College.

She allegedly threatened to “chop” a New York Post reporter with the blade, the paper reported. She also chased a photographer from the paper.

“Hunter College strongly condemns the unacceptable actions of Shellyne Rodriguez and has taken immediate action,” school spokesman Vince Dimiceli told the Post.

“Rodriguez has been relieved of her duties at Hunter College effective immediately, and will not be returning to teach at the school.”

The reporter had approached Rodriguez for comment on a video that showed her confronting anti-abortion students at the school.

The Post also reported that she is suing the NYPD over her arrest during a George Floyd protest in 2020.

Rodriguez did not respond to a request from The Messenger for comment.

Warning: The video below contains expletives.