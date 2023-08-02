NY City Hall Fleet Features Five Pricey SUVs — Despite Mayor’s Vow to Bike ‘All the Time’

The fleet of vehicles used to shuttle New York City Mayor Eric Adams and other VIPs around includes five new, gas-guzzling SUVs with a combined value of well over $300,000 — despite Adams’ campaign trail promise to bike to work “all the time,” a report said Wednesday.

City Hall’s taxpayer-funded stable now includes a Lincoln Navigator, and two each of the Chevrolet Suburban High Country and Ford Expedition, none of which gets more than 17 mpg in the city, according to the New York Post.

And the estimated cost of the swanky rides is as high as their fuel efficiency is low.

The two Expeditions cost $75,700 each, according to city records cited by the Post, while a Suburban High Country goes for at least $77,400.

A 2023 Navigator has a starting price of $79,725, not counting taxes and fees — or the cost of high-end rims like those spotted on the one in the city’s fleet. Such rims are typically reserved for an optional package that would push the cost as high as $95,325, again discounting taxes and fees.

The pricey purchases point to Adams’ backpedaling on a campaign promise to bike to work.

“If elected, you’re going to see me on my bike all the time, riding to and from City Hall, in a real way,” then-candidate Adams told outlets including the Post in October 2021, after receiving the endorsement of bike and transit advocacy group StreetsPAC.

Adams, however, reportedly hasn’t been seen biking near City Hall in months.

The city’s use of the four, inefficient behemoths was reported months after Adams announced a citywide shift toward electric vehicles.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams attends the annual Memorial Day Parade on May 30, 2022 in the Staten Island borough of New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

“Electric vehicles, they are clearly the future,” Adams said in January. “In New York, you see cars, trucks, and vans when they see them. And if it has our logo on it, trust me, it is contributing to the services of our city, but it's also contributing to cleaning our environment.”

Throughout his time in office, Adams has also been outspoken about his desire for New Yorkers to return to the city’s subways post-pandemic, despite public fears amid a string of high-profile crimes in the system.

City Hall did not immediately respond to the Post’s request for comment. The NYPD and Department of Citywide Administrative Services, which also use the vehicles, also didn’t immediately respond.