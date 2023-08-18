NYC Charter Schools With Empty Waiting Lists Enrolling Dozens of Migrant Children: ‘You’ve Got to Serve’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

NYC Charter Schools With Empty Waiting Lists Enrolling Dozens of Migrant Children: ‘You’ve Got to Serve’

Schools that have waiting lists will not be permitted to enroll migrant children or any other students

Published |Updated
Eli Walsh
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Achievement First Bushwick Elementary Academy in Brooklyn is a Charter School based on the successful Amistad Academy in New Haven Connecticut. The school is atypical from public schools in NYC with smaller classes and motivational slogans covering the walls of the halls. Neville Elder/Corbis via Getty Images

New York City charter schools have enrolled several dozen children from asylum-seeking families that have arrived in the city over the last year, the New York Post reported Thursday.

Democracy Prep, a charter school network with 14 schools in two of the city’s boroughs, has enrolled some 40 students at three of its schools in Harlem that do not have waiting lists. Charter schools in the Bronx, Queens and Staten Island have also welcomed migrant students, according to the Post. 

Schools that have waiting lists will not be permitted to enroll migrant children or any other students, the Post reported — but any other charter school that has room, is allowed to do so. 

“We are a community charter school, you’ve got to serve. You’ve got to act,” Democracy Prep regional Superintendent Emmanuel George said, as reported by the Post.

Some 19,000 children have gone through the city’s shelter system over the last year, many of whom are from migrant or asylum-seeking families.

Democracy Prep charter school staff worked directly with families in the city’s shelter system to enroll students.

Staff with the city’s Department of Education have also worked to enroll children at migrant shelters into the city’s public school system. 

Read More

The city has 274 charter schools that serve nearly 150,000 students. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.