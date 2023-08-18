NYC Charter Schools With Empty Waiting Lists Enrolling Dozens of Migrant Children: ‘You’ve Got to Serve’

New York City charter schools have enrolled several dozen children from asylum-seeking families that have arrived in the city over the last year, the New York Post reported Thursday.

Democracy Prep, a charter school network with 14 schools in two of the city’s boroughs, has enrolled some 40 students at three of its schools in Harlem that do not have waiting lists. Charter schools in the Bronx, Queens and Staten Island have also welcomed migrant students, according to the Post.

Schools that have waiting lists will not be permitted to enroll migrant children or any other students, the Post reported — but any other charter school that has room, is allowed to do so.

“We are a community charter school, you’ve got to serve. You’ve got to act,” Democracy Prep regional Superintendent Emmanuel George said, as reported by the Post.

Some 19,000 children have gone through the city’s shelter system over the last year, many of whom are from migrant or asylum-seeking families.

Democracy Prep charter school staff worked directly with families in the city’s shelter system to enroll students.

Staff with the city’s Department of Education have also worked to enroll children at migrant shelters into the city’s public school system.

The city has 274 charter schools that serve nearly 150,000 students.