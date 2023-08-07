NYC Cancer Doc Used ‘Legally Owned’ Handgun to Kill Her 4-Month-Old Baby and Then Herself

A top New York City oncologist used a licensed firearm to kill her 4-month-old baby and then herself this past weekend, state police told The Messenger on Monday.

Dr. Krystal Cascetta, 40, fired a "legally owned handgun" in the Saturday morning murder-suicide at her family's home in suburban Somers, New York, Trooper Steven Nevel said.

Cascetta's husband, protein bar manufacturer Timothy Talty, 37, wasn't there at the time but Cascetta's parents were, Nevel told NBC's today.com on Monday, confirming earlier reports.

Nevel declined to provide additional details about the weapon to The Messenger, and it's unclear who owned it.

Cascetta's daughter was about 4-1/2 months old and was her only child, according to reports.

Under local regulations, people seeking pistol permits are investigated by the Westchester County Police Department.

Their applications are then processed by the county Clerk's Office, which awards permits to those who receive judicial approval.

A county police spokesperson referred questions to the Clerk's Office, which didn't immediately respond to an inquiry from The Messenger.

New York's Secure Ammunition and Firearms Enforcement Act allows applicants and permit holders to opt out of having their information made available to the public.

That provision was added in response to the controversy generated by the Journal News, which in December 2012 posted an online, interactive map with the names of addresses of pistol owners in Westchester and Rockland counties.

The data was obtained under the state's Freedom of Information Law, with then-publisher Janet Hasson saying at the time that "sharing information about gun permits in our area was important" following the Dec. 14, 2012, killing of 20 children and six staffers at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

Those shootings were committed with a semiautomatic, AR-15-style rifle.

The Journal News removed the map from its lohud.com website shortly after then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the SAFE Act into law in January 2013.

“While the new law does not require us to remove the data, we believe that doing so complies with its spirit," Hasson said at the time.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide or struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available 24 hours a day through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. You are not alone.