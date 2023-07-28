NYC Buildings Dept. Launches Investigation Into Terrifying Manhattan Crane Collapse

New York City officials said Thursday that they will launch a full investigation of why a 180-foot crane boom collapsed and fell 40 stories after catching fire and causing steel and glass to fall on pedestrians.

The five-alarm fire broke out Wednesday morning at a construction site near Hudson Yards, causing the crane’s arm to detach.

In total 11 people were injured by falling debris, including multiple workers at the site and two firefighters, although all the injuries were minor.

According to a report by the New York Daily News, the city’s Department of Buildings is probing the cause of the collapse.

Smoke billows from the crane that caught fire Wednesday morning in Manhattan. Seth Wenig/Associated Press

“DOB engineers and crane inspectors have launched a comprehensive investigation into the crane collapse on 10th Avenue, to find out exactly why the collapse occurred and whether the incident could have been prevented,” Department of Buildings Commissioner Jimmy Oddo said, according to the Daily News.

Hydraulic fluid leaking onto a hot plate sparked the fire, according to the Daily News.

The crane had been lifting a 16-ton load of concrete when its 180-foot boom broke off. The arm then struck a building across the street before falling onto the street below.