NYC Bookstore Owner Says She Has Been Bombarded With Harassment After Her Dog Fatally Mauled Toy Poodle (Exclusive)

The owner of a New York City bookstore whose German shepherds have broken out of her store and attacked neighborhood dogs says she is now receiving an onslaught of online harassment and threats.



"They're not letting me work. They're bombarding me with threats, calling me names," Lynda Hudson tells The Messenger. "They're calling my landlord, they're trying to get me out of business."

Hudson has owned the French-language children's bookstore La Librairie des Enfants on Manhattan's wealthy Upper East Side since 2016. Her German shepherds have attacked neighbors' dogs on at least three occasions.

She says she's done her best to make amends for every attack her dogs were responsible for.



But neighbors argue that Hudson's dogs have been a blight on the neighborhood for years — and that she hasn't shown remorse for enabling the attacks.

Lynda Hudson's five German shepherds have been responsible for at least three attacks on dogs in her neighborhood. Courtesy of Lynda Hudson

In one especially violent incident, Hudson's 98-pound, white shepherd named Syko lurched out from the store's front door and viciously mauled a toy poodle named Baby.

Hudson says she rushed to the veterinarian with Baby's owner, Akiba Tripp, and says she even carried the bloodied Baby in her arms because Tripp was too traumatized to hold her.



The vet said Syko had broken Baby's back and that there was little chance the pup would survive. Even if Baby did make it through, she'd likely have chronic pain and would be unable to walk.



Hudson says she insisted that they try to save the dog anyway and says she was willing to adopt Baby and pay for the medical expenses herself — against the vet's advice.



"It's not like this western movie where the horse breaks its leg and then 'boom' — we put a bullet in him because we don't want him to suffer," Hudson says.

Lynda Hudson says she never intended to keep five German shepherds at her shop—but one of her dogs had an unexpected litter of puppies. Courtesy of Lynda Hudson

"We are in 2023... there are a lot of developments in surgery and all of this stuff that I just didn't understand why she was so quick to put him to sleep."



Tripp followed the veterinarian's recommendation to euthanize her two-year-old dog. Hudson, however, blames Tripp for deciding to put Baby down.



"I feel very bad for that little dog," Hudson says. "I would have tried everything, but she refused."



In an interview with the New York Times, Tripp refuted that Hudson had ever offered to adopt Baby and rehabilitate her.



"My dog is dead," Tripp told the Times. "Those dogs should have been put away a long time ago."



Multiple neighbors told The Messenger that Hudson had repeatedly lied to the authorities and the media about paying for medical bills after previous incidents and had harassed residents who'd raised safety concerns about the dogs.



One neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, said that after posting a negative review of Hudson's business, the bookstore owner recognized them on the street, followed them home, and banged on their vestibule door — then threatened them with a lawsuit.



She could have removed the dogs after the first incident, neighbors said. Instead, she continued to keep them at her store, ultimately leading to Baby's untimely death.



Hudson says she never intended to keep five German Shepards at her Manhattan store.

She initially owned two German shepherds, Nomad and Noshka, for several years without issue.



She says Noshka ended up becoming pregnant despite a vet's claims that she was infertile. Seven puppies survived, and Hudson tried to find responsible owners for each of them.

She couldn't find homes for three of the pups, so she says she was forced to raise them herself.

She took them to a doggie day care during the day, but they lived in the store's basement when the daycare was closed on Sundays.

After word of the initial attack spread around the neighborhood, Hudson says the daycare owner said he had no choice but to stop taking Hudson's dogs.

Hudson says keeping her five German shepherds in her basement was only meant to be a temporary solution while her family moved into a new home in Westchester County.

She says the dogs have now been permanently relocated to her new home as she continues to receive backlash and tries to keep her business afloat.



"They're attacking everyone that is saying something nice about me — attacks on Facebook, on Google," Hudson says of her critics. "They've been attacking me from all over the place."



A supporter had launched a GoFundMe for Hudson's business, which has struggled financially since the start of the pandemic, but Hudson says she told the host to stop the campaign because people had begun threatening the business.



Neighbors speculated that the funds might be put toward court fees for lawsuits related to the dog attacks.

She says she is meeting with her landlord this week but intends to keep operating for the time-being.



"I'm continuing, as far as I'm concerned."

As for her five German shepherds: "I will never take them there anymore," she says.