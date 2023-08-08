NYC Bookstore at Center of Dogfight After Owner’s German Shepard Mauled Toy Poodle to Death - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

NYC Bookstore at Center of Dogfight After Owner’s German Shepard Mauled Toy Poodle to Death

The proprietor's five dogs have attacked at least three pups outside the Upper East Side French children's book shop

Published |Updated
Nick Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
La Librairie des Enfants opened in 2016.La Librairie des Enfants/Yelp

A children's bookstore on Manhattan's wealthy Upper East Side is at the center of a deadly neighborhood dogfight after the owner's German Shepard mauled a toy poodle and killed it outside the shop, the pup's owner says.

Increasingly, La Librairie des Enfants is earning a reputation not for its selection of French children's books but for the vicious dogs inside, the New York Times reported.

Proprietor Lynda Hudson's five German shepherds, who roamed the bookstore and basement, have so far mauled at least four smaller dogs, neighbors told the Times.

In one particular vicious attack, Syko, a 98-pound shepherd, brutalized a toy poodle named Baby as it walked with its owner past the shop.

Akiba Tripp said the unprovoked attack broke Baby's spine, and the toy poodle had to be euthanized that evening.

Read More
Akiba Tripp hugging Baby on the toy poodle's second birthday. Courtesy Akiba Tripp/FacebookAkiba Tripp/Facebook

"It appeared that the toy poodle suffered extensive injuries and could not even walk," one Google reviewer wrote after reportedly witnessing the attack. "And there was blood everywhere."

"I would never dream of taking my kids anywhere near here," another reviewer wrote.

Syko's canine parents and siblings have been involved in at least two other attacks since May near La Librairie des Enfants as well as its adjoining cafe, according to the Times.

Hudson, 58, said she has since decided to permanently move the German shepherds to a new home in Westchester County.

Hudson told the Times she had tried to hire trainers and behaviorists to change Syko's behavior, but nothing has worked: "He's great with people but he does not like other dogs."

Tripp said police told her they can't do much because the incident only involved dogs, but she intends to file a civil claim against Hudson.

“My dog is dead,” Tripp told the Times. “Those dogs should have been away a long time before.”

Another attack sent a 22-pound Cavachon named Chloe to the veterinary hospital, accruing a $6,000 medical bill.

Hudson said she paid the bill but suggested that Chloe's owner was trying to rip her off.

"I thought she is trying to milk me," Hudson said. "I told her I am not a cow."

Chloe's owner, Laurie Davis, is suing Hudson in small claims court.

Hudson's business, which French President Emmanuel Macron allegedly once visited, is struggling, with one supporter creating a GoFundMe to help save "the only brick-and-mortar bookstore in the United States that's entirely dedicated to selling French children's books."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.