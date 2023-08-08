NYC Bookstore at Center of Dogfight After Owner’s German Shepard Mauled Toy Poodle to Death

A children's bookstore on Manhattan's wealthy Upper East Side is at the center of a deadly neighborhood dogfight after the owner's German Shepard mauled a toy poodle and killed it outside the shop, the pup's owner says.
Increasingly, La Librairie des Enfants is earning a reputation not for its selection of French children's books but for the vicious dogs inside, the New York Times reported.
Proprietor Lynda Hudson's five German shepherds, who roamed the bookstore and basement, have so far mauled at least four smaller dogs, neighbors told the Times.
In one particular vicious attack, Syko, a 98-pound shepherd, brutalized a toy poodle named Baby as it walked with its owner past the shop.
Akiba Tripp said the unprovoked attack broke Baby's spine, and the toy poodle had to be euthanized that evening.
"It appeared that the toy poodle suffered extensive injuries and could not even walk," one Google reviewer wrote after reportedly witnessing the attack. "And there was blood everywhere."
"I would never dream of taking my kids anywhere near here," another reviewer wrote.
Syko's canine parents and siblings have been involved in at least two other attacks since May near La Librairie des Enfants as well as its adjoining cafe, according to the Times.
Hudson, 58, said she has since decided to permanently move the German shepherds to a new home in Westchester County.
Hudson told the Times she had tried to hire trainers and behaviorists to change Syko's behavior, but nothing has worked: "He's great with people but he does not like other dogs."
Tripp said police told her they can't do much because the incident only involved dogs, but she intends to file a civil claim against Hudson.
“My dog is dead,” Tripp told the Times. “Those dogs should have been away a long time before.”
Another attack sent a 22-pound Cavachon named Chloe to the veterinary hospital, accruing a $6,000 medical bill.
Hudson said she paid the bill but suggested that Chloe's owner was trying to rip her off.
"I thought she is trying to milk me," Hudson said. "I told her I am not a cow."
Chloe's owner, Laurie Davis, is suing Hudson in small claims court.
Hudson's business, which French President Emmanuel Macron allegedly once visited, is struggling, with one supporter creating a GoFundMe to help save "the only brick-and-mortar bookstore in the United States that's entirely dedicated to selling French children's books."
