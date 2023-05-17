NYC Bike-Path Terrorist Gets Life Sentence for Killing 8 in 2017 Rampage

The ISIS-inspired terrorist who killed eight people during a 2017 rental-truck rampage on a New York City bike path was sentenced Wednesday to multiple terms of life in prison plus 260 years.

Sayfullo Saipov, 35, received the punishment from Manhattan federal Judge Vincent Broderick because jurors were unable to decide whether to impose the death penalty following his conviction in March.

Broderick meted out eight consecutive life terms in prison, one for each person Saipov killed, plus two more to run concurrently for aiding a terror group and using a motor vehicle.

The judge also gave Saipov an additional 260 years for 10 counts of attempted murder and eight counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.

Prosecutors had asked Broderick to impose the harshest possible punishment "to send a message regarding how the U.S. justice system will treat those who attack innocent people in the name of brutal terrorist organizations or causes."

Broderick blasted the convicted terrorist before he handed down the sentence: "The eight people you murdered in cold blood were living their best lives.

"You snatched their lives from them, cutting them tragically short. You literally condemned some of these family members and friends … to watch their family members die," the judge said.

"The fact is simple: you indiscriminately killed mothers, fathers, sons and daughters."

Saipov's sentencing came after the Uzbekistan-born killer gave a rambling statement in his native language, which was interpreted into English in court. The comments drew on religious themes and invoked Allah, the Prophet Muhammad and the devil.

At no time did he express remorse for his actions, and instead seemed to try to justify them in religious terms.

Saipov also repeatedly spoke about the "khalifa," apparently referring to Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of ISIS who declared a caliphate in 2014. He blew himself up in 2019 to avoid capture by U.S. forces in Syria.

After about 50 minutes, Broderick urged Saipov "to focus so that you can make your point."

Saipov then said, "It is very surprising that if one mujahid [Muslim warrior] kills one unbeliever anywhere they will be talking about the crime for months and months but at that same time they don’t talk about those innocent Muslims dying...by the thousands."

Saipov finished by saying he wanted "to thank and show appreciation to Allah who created everything on this earth and my appreciation and praise to Allah."

Saipov's extended statement came near the end of a lengthy court proceeding during which relatives of his victims -- who included six tourists -- lashed out at him.

The widow of Alejandro Pagnucco called the Uzbekistan-born killer "garbage" and blasted him for averting his gaze as the grieving kin spoke.

“Look at us in the eyes. Do you feel proud of what you’ve done?” Maria Alejandra Sosa said through a Spanish interpreter.

“I can tell you something, my daughters are super proud of their father."

Sosa also told him, “Saipov, no one is proud of you now. Not even your own daughter."

"You’re worthless. You do not even deserve a place in this world,” she said.

“Your last name brings shame."

Saipov shouted "Allahu akbar" -- Arabic for "God is great" -- after carrying out the carnage along the Hudson River on Oct. 31, 2017.

But the widow of victim Ariel Erlij told him that "your god thinks you're a coward because you didn't kill yourself," and said it wasn't too late to do so.

Afterward, federal prosecutor Amanda Houle said Saipov "delights in all the sorrow he has caused these victims."

"Every indication from the evidence is the defendant would do this again if he could," Houle said.

"He remains a soldier for ISIS. This attack was pure evil. The defendant’s cold-blooded lack of remorse is despicable."

Saipov's lawyer, David Patton, declined to speak on his behalf.