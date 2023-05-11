NYC, Already Receiving Over 1,000 Migrants Daily, Braces for More as Title 42 Expiring

With the expiration earlier this morning of Title 42, officials in New York City are bracing for a massive influx of immigrants, noting that, in recent weeks, up to 1,000 immigrants have arrived in the city each day.

According to the New York Post, Manuel Castro, commissioner of Mayor Eric Adams' Office of Immigrant Affairs, spoke to city officials on Wednesday during a council budget meeting.

"We're seeing 800 to 1,000 people arrive, right, in recent days, when they arrive in multiple buses, and then by airlines, we can see over 1,000 people a day arrive," Castro explained.

The paper further reports that Castro told the city council he anticipates "a good portion" of the migrants who'll cross the border after day will end up settling down in the five boroughs.

"It's hard to know how many of them would end up in New York — will be bused to New York — could be upwards of 12,000, possibly," said Castro. "It's unknown how many will make it up to New York, but at this rate, a lot of people are being bused here. So I think you'll probably see a good portion of them come here unless something changes."

For more than a year now, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been sending busloads of migrants who'd crossed the border into his state to sanctuary cities like New York, Chicago, and Philadelphia.

Title 42, a World War II health law revived by former President Trump, permitting the expulsion of people to prevent the spread of communicable diseases, expires at midnight.

The Biden administration has been considering new measures to limit the number of illegal crossings at the border.

President Biden has already deployed 1,500 troops to the border to assist Border Patrol agents as more migrants approach U.S. soil.

On Wednesday, Biden noted that there has been "chaos at the border for a number of years," and said he has asked Congress for more Border Patrol funding.

"We have to fully fund the border security effort," Biden told reporters before leaving Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York. "The purpose of what we're doing now is making legal immigration more streamlined, illegal immigration shorter term and moving in a direction that people know that there's a legal way to get here and not legal way. That what’s underway now."