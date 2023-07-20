NYC Agrees to Pay $13 Million to George Floyd Protesters Who Were Beaten, Injured

New York City would pay more than $13 million to settle a civil rights lawsuit filed on behalf of roughly 1,300 people who were arrested or injured while protesting the killing of George Floyd in 2020, under a proposed deal submitted Wednesday for a judge’s approval.

If approved, the settlement would be among the most expensive ever awarded in a suit over mass arrests.

The suit centered around 18 of the many demonstrations that sprang up around New York in the aftermath of Floyd’s killing by a Minneapolis police officer.

Under the proposed settlement’s terms, many participants of those protests who were arrested or targeted with force by the NYPD will be eligible for $9,950, the plaintiffs’ attorneys said. Those who were arrested on charges including trespassing, property destruction, assaulting an officer, arson or weapons possession, however, will not be eligible.

The city and the NYPD would not be required to admit any wrongdoing under the settlement, while avoiding a trial likely to be costly and contentious.

Attorneys with the National Lawyers Guild, which represented the plaintiffs, accused police brass of depriving protesters of their constitutional rights through a “coordinated” campaign of brutality and unlawful arrests.

Some of the demonstrations saw police use a crowd control method called kettling against peaceful protesters, surrounding them in confined quarters. They then beat them with batons, released pepper spray and made mass arrests.

Attorneys for the city have contended that officers were met with chaotic conditions that saw police vehicles set on fire and barrages of rocks and bottles thrown in their direction.

The city invoked qualified immunity — which protects police officers from suits over lawful actions while on the job — and defended the arrest of protest medics and legal observers.

The city also denied any pervasive practice of unconstitutional policing, past or present.

Several other lawsuits against the city related to the protests remain ongoing, and roughly 300 people have already settled or won individual cases, costing the city nearly $12 million, according to city comptroller Brad Lander.

A report released in May found that at least 19 cities from coast to coast had paid out over $80 million in settlement money to people injured in the 2020 protests.

