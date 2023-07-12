4 People Shot in NYC, Including 3-Year-Old Boy, by 2 Suspects on a Scooter

Four people were shot, including a 3-year-old and a 6-year-old, by two suspects on a scooter Tuesday evening in New York City.

NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell told reporters the children, who are brothers, were both shot in the leg. In addition, a 25-year-old man was shot in the back and a 23-year-old man was shot "multiple times through his body."

The adult victims are not related to the children.

The shooting occurred at St. James Park in the Bronx, where "hundreds" of people were gathered, Chell said.

"I am happy to report, everyone is doing well and will recover from their injuries," Chell told reporters. "Two people, with no regard for society or life ... pulled up to the park and fired into the park with hundreds of people congregating on a hot July day."

On what he described as an "illegal" scooter, the patrol chief said the two suspects were wearing "all black and masks," when the rear passenger got off the scooter and began firing into the crowd. They then fled on the scooter.

"Right now, we don't know who the intended target was, nor do we have a motive," Chell said. "[The shooting] could be gang-related. Detectives will be working through the night to determine a motive."

Details of the shooting are likely to stir heavy emotions, with another series of shootings taking place with a suspect on a scooter that occurred over the weekend.

Thomas Abreu, 25, of Brooklyn was taken into custody Sunday and then charged with murder in connection to those shootings.

Abreu is accused of several random shootings from a scooter on Saturday across Queens and Brooklyn.

Police said the targets all appeared to be "random" and a motive was not clear.