NY Judge Blocks New Cannabis Licenses After Disabled Veterans Claim Discrimination

A lawsuit filed last week in New York Supreme Court has resulted in a temporary ban on retail marijuana licenses, meaning as of Monday no new shops can sell cannabis products.

The ruling follows a lawsuit filed by a group of service-disabled veterans, who argued that a priority licensing program for entrepreneurs impacted by marijuana enforcement was unconstitutional.

Siding with the four veterans, a New York State Supreme Court judge ordered the state's marijuana regulators to temporarily block the issuing of new dispensary licenses and from granting operational approval to those who are already licensed and working toward opening up dispensaries, Spectrum News reported.

New York Supreme Court Justice Kevin Bryant concluded that without a court order blocking the licensing program, it appears “that there is genuine urgency and that immediate and irreparable injury, loss, or damage will result” if the licensing program moves forward.

According to the lawsuit, the Conditional Adult-Use Cannabis Retail Dispensary (CAURD) program violates the 2019 Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA), because while it says it prioritizes “social and economic equity applicants,” service-disabled veterans have allegedly not been given the same treatment as people from communities disproportionately impacted by cannabis enforcement.

While the the Marihuana Regulation and Taxation Act established service-disabled veterans, minority-owned businesses and women-owned businesses as social and economic equity applicants too, the veterans claimed that the Office of Cannabis Management and Cannabis Control Board unconstitutionally prioritized only those with prior marijuana-related convictions that were before 2021.

Close-up of a young adult rolling a marijuana joint against a blurred background. Man placing desiccated marijuana leaves inside rolling paper. juanma hache/Getty images

According to Politico, under the CAURD program, state marijuana regulators aimed to allocate 50% of adult-use licenses to applicants from social and economic equity backgrounds.

"The regulations that were then adopted, well not necessarily prohibiting any disabled service veteran from applying, they would have to then satisfy the other various CAURD (conditional adult-use retail dispensary) requirements, which is that they were convicted of a marijuana-related offense prior to March 31 of 2021," Legal analyst Matt Morey said, according to Spectrum News.

The program impacted was designed by the state to encourage those previously convicted of marijuana sales to garner real estate and capital. According to the New York State, despite the program less than 20 storefronts opened and hundreds of unlicensed shops have arisen since the legalization of cannabis.

A wait associated with licensing and opening shop has resulted in lawsuits like the one files by the veterans.

As of this report, a temporary injunction has been put in place and a judge is expected to hear arguments Friday before declaring whether or not the current state program is constitutional.

"If the creation of the entire CAURD program is deemed to be unconstitutional, then that would then raise the question as to whether or not previously issued licenses are in fact invalid at this point under the program, and that remains to be seen," Morey said.