NY Chefs Set to Serve Tasty Bites to Tennis Fans at US Open Food Event
Celebrity chefs Alex Guarnaschelli, Kwame Onwuachi, Masahuru Morimoto and more will showcase dishes at this year's Flavors of the Open
The US Open Tennis Championships is as much about the food as it is about the tennis — at least according to the chefs who feed the crowds each year.
For the second year in a row, the acclaimed New York chefs featured at this year's tournament will showcase some of their culinary creations during Fan Week at the Flavors of the Open event on Aug. 24.
The week leading up to the tournament, which starts on Aug. 28, is dedicated to special tennis events, entertainment for fans and the ticketed food festival.
This year's Flavors of the Open lineup includes newcomers Melba Wilson, James Kent and Kwame Onwuachi along with veterans Alex Guarnaschelli, Masahuru Morimoto, David Burke and Pat LaFrieda.
- Netflix Bites Pop-Up Restaurant: Curtis Stone and Andrew Zimmern on Bringing Fine-Dining to Foodie Fans (Exclusive)
- Netflix to Open Its First Ever Pop-Up Restaurant in LA
- Yes, Chef! FX Serves Up First Trailer for ‘The Bear’ Season 2
- What King Charles Eats: Former Royal Chef Reveals Banned Foods and Favorites
- Serena Williams is retiring a tennis legend. These charts prove it.
- ‘Top Chef’ Stars Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons Share What Sets Them Apart From Other Cooking Competition Shows: ‘We’re Real’ (Exclusive)
The featured chefs will be on-site to interact with guests, and Kent told The Messenger he thinks it will be a great way for the chefs to showcase their food to a really dedicated group of people coming out just for the eats.
"It's an honor to be a part of it," he added.
Capon says cooking at the Open is a unique opportunity to serve thousands of people at once and called it "a highlight of my career."
For $175, attendees will get to sample one dish from each of the chefs' on-site restaurants, try drinks from US Open sponsors including the signature Grey Goose Honey Deuce cocktail, watch a match between doubles players Bob and Mike Bryan, meet Grand Slam champion Caroline Wozniacki and enjoy the games and music spread throughout the event space.
Food on offer will include a lobster roll from Capon's Fly Fish, crispy chicken sandwich from Kent's Crown Shy, Melba’s spring rolls, a Cuban sandwich from chef Burke, a Pat LaFrieda prime rib sandwich, a pasta dish by Guarnaschelli, Onwuachi's hummus and sushi by Morimoto.
This year's beverage sponsors are Heineken, Lavazza and Maestro Dobel Tequila along with Grey Goose.
Capon says food is an integral part of America's Grand Slam.
"The tennis is great," he said, "but honestly I'm blown away every year by the level of the food talent that they're able to acquire."
A portion of each ticket sold will be donated to the USTA Foundation, a non-profit bringing tennis education programs to under-resourced communities.
The donation aspect was something Wilson was particularly excited about.
"A lot of my life is based around charity," Wilson tells The Messenger. "So that’s a big big plus to me."
Flavors Of The Open tickets are available online. The event will run for two hours from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Hawaii Governor: There Is ‘Very Little Left’ of Lahaina as Growing Death Toll Reaches 96News
- Niger Military Junta May Charge Deposed President With ‘High Treason’News
- Passenger Arrested After His Rant Forces Malaysia-Bound Flight Back to AustraliaNews
- Coast Guard Looking for 4 Missing Divers off Coast of North CarolinaNews
- Otters Attack Swimmers in Sierra Nevada River and LakeNews
- 23-Day-Old Baby Among 7 Killed by Russians in Ukraine’s Southern Kherson RegionNews
- Journalist Talks ‘Gut Punch’ of Reporting on Hawaii Fire That Killed 4 Family MembersNews
- Hawaii Churches Offer Prayers for the Dead and Missing After Devastating Maui WildfiresNews
- Watch: Florida Deputy Reels After Fentanyl Exposure During Roadside Drug TestNews
- ‘I Won’t Be In Tomorrow’: Judge Charged with Murder of Wife Allegedly Gave Staff a Heads-UpNews
- Man Suspected of Executing Neighbor, Slaughtering Family Was ‘Detoxing’ During Killings: ProsecutorsNews
- Good Samaritan Fights Off Sex Assault Suspect in Boston Until Police ArriveNews