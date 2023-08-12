NY Chefs Set to Serve Tasty Bites to Tennis Fans at US Open Food Event - The Messenger
NY Chefs Set to Serve Tasty Bites to Tennis Fans at US Open Food Event

Celebrity chefs Alex Guarnaschelli, Kwame Onwuachi, Masahuru Morimoto and more will showcase dishes at this year's Flavors of the Open

Published |Updated
Rachel Askinasi
JWPlayer

The US Open Tennis Championships is as much about the food as it is about the tennis — at least according to the chefs who feed the crowds each year.

For the second year in a row, the acclaimed New York chefs featured at this year's tournament will showcase some of their culinary creations during Fan Week at the Flavors of the Open event on Aug. 24.

The week leading up to the tournament, which starts on Aug. 28, is dedicated to special tennis events, entertainment for fans and the ticketed food festival.

This year's Flavors of the Open lineup includes newcomers Melba Wilson, James Kent and Kwame Onwuachi along with veterans Alex Guarnaschelli, Masahuru Morimoto, David Burke and Pat LaFrieda.

The featured chefs will be on-site to interact with guests, and Kent told The Messenger he thinks it will be a great way for the chefs to showcase their food to a really dedicated group of people coming out just for the eats.

"It's an honor to be a part of it," he added.

Sushi and a cuban sandwich at the Food Tasting Preview for the US Open.
Sushi and a cuban sandwich at last year's food tasting preview for the US Open.Darren Carroll/USTA

Capon says cooking at the Open is a unique opportunity to serve thousands of people at once and called it "a highlight of my career."

Celebrity chefs at Flavors Of The OpenCourtesy of the USTA

For $175, attendees will get to sample one dish from each of the chefs' on-site restaurants, try drinks from US Open sponsors including the signature Grey Goose Honey Deuce cocktail, watch a match between doubles players Bob and Mike Bryan, meet Grand Slam champion Caroline Wozniacki and enjoy the games and music spread throughout the event space.

Food on offer will include a lobster roll from Capon's Fly Fish, crispy chicken sandwich from Kent's Crown Shy, Melba’s spring rolls, a Cuban sandwich from chef Burke, a Pat LaFrieda prime rib sandwich, a pasta dish by Guarnaschelli, Onwuachi's hummus and sushi by Morimoto.

This year's beverage sponsors are Heineken, Lavazza and Maestro Dobel Tequila along with Grey Goose.

Capon says food is an integral part of America's Grand Slam.

"The tennis is great," he said, "but honestly I'm blown away every year by the level of the food talent that they're able to acquire."

A portion of each ticket sold will be donated to the USTA Foundation, a non-profit bringing tennis education programs to under-resourced communities.

The donation aspect was something Wilson was particularly excited about.

"A lot of my life is based around charity," Wilson tells The Messenger. "So that’s a big big plus to me."

Flavors Of The Open tickets are available online. The event will run for two hours from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
