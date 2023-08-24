Nurse Reassures Haitian Kidnappers That Clinic Doors ‘Always Open’ to Them in First Public Comments Since Release

An American nurse who was kidnapped with her child and held hostage in Haiti has spoken publicly for the first time since her release.

Alix Dorsainvil, who works for the Christian medical and education charity El Roi Haiti, was held in Port-au-Prince from July 27 to August 9.

She posted a video on YouTube, speaking in Haitian Creole to her captors and to those who marched in support of her.

Dorsainvil explains that she believes God gave her the strength she needed to get through the ordeal because people outside were praying for her release.

At one point, Dorsainvil says, one of the gang members told her people were marching for her.

"This encouraged me a lot because I knew you were standing with me during that difficult time," she said. "Thank you because it took a lot of courage for you to do that."

Many people have marched with their faces covered to demand protection from gang violence and kidnappings, especially in the capital. It's believed gangs control up to 80% of Port-au-Prince.

“For the gangsters, I have a message for you: I want you guys to know that everything I said during my time in captivity was sincere,” she said.

“They were not the manipulative words of someone desperate to escape, but simply the truth, especially when I told you my clinic doors are always open to you or anyone in need.”

Dorsainvil goes on to say that she would care for her captors if they turned up at the clinic she works at.

"If it were up to me, I would care for you without any prejudice and receive you with open arms," she added.

"I want you to know that I hold no grudges against you in my heart."

But that does not mean she agrees with what they are doing, she said, especially against other Haitians.

Dorsainvil directly addressed the kidnappings, saying that "even if ransom is paid and the victims are released, this particular event leaves a scar in their hearts."

The nurse said despite her experience, she will continue to care for the people of Haiti who need her.