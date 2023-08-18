Nurse Convicted of Murdering Seven Babies in UK Hospital’s Neo-Natal Unit

Lucy Letby has been found guilty of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder 10 others while working as a nurse at a hospital's neonatal unit.

She was found guilty Friday in a series of partial verdicts, according to Sky News, and was also found guilty of seven counts of attempted murder.

Letby, who worked at the Countess of Chester Hospital, is now considered the UK’s most prolific child killer of modern times. She is expected to spend the rest of her life behind bars.

Letby cried in court as the first of the guilty verdicts was returned. Her mother broke into a series of anguished sobs, which continued even after she had left the court, the Daily Mail reported.

At one point she cried out: "You can't be serious. This cannot be right."

Letby was also found not guilty of two charges of attempted murder.

The jury deadlocked on six other counts of attempted murder.

Letby enjoyed “playing God” at the hospital where she worked in England, prosecutors said.

During closing arguments Tuesday, prosecutors said Letby, 33, was "completely out of control" with the "misplaced confidence she could pretty much do whatever she wanted" following the murder of her sixth victim, according to the BBC.

Prosecutors said Letby was “enjoying what was going on” with the infant deaths. She was accused of injecting the babies with air, milk or insulin between 2015 and 2016, per the outlet.

She had pleaded not guilty to 22 charges.