Nurse Convicted of Murdering Seven Babies in UK Hospital’s Neo-Natal Unit
Lucy Letby enjoyed 'playing God', according to prosecutors
Lucy Letby has been found guilty of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder 10 others while working as a nurse at a hospital's neonatal unit.
She was found guilty Friday in a series of partial verdicts, according to Sky News, and was also found guilty of seven counts of attempted murder.
Letby, who worked at the Countess of Chester Hospital, is now considered the UK’s most prolific child killer of modern times. She is expected to spend the rest of her life behind bars.
Letby cried in court as the first of the guilty verdicts was returned. Her mother broke into a series of anguished sobs, which continued even after she had left the court, the Daily Mail reported.
At one point she cried out: "You can't be serious. This cannot be right."
Letby was also found not guilty of two charges of attempted murder.
The jury deadlocked on six other counts of attempted murder.
- Clashes in Germany After Activist’s Conviction for Attacking Neo-Nazis
- Lucy Letby Was ‘Playing God’ at Hospital Where She’s Accused of Murdering 7 Babies, Prosecutors Say
- Man Convicted of Murdering Infant Stepson Texted Mom About Drowning Him in Bleach, Called Him the ‘Devil’
- Women Can Now Receive Pardons for Gay Convictions in the UK
- UK Reverses Course, Won’t Force Wrongly Convicted Residents To Pay Back Their Prison Living Expenses
- Grandmother Attacked By Convicted Murderer That Was Cut Loose Days Before Assault
Letby enjoyed “playing God” at the hospital where she worked in England, prosecutors said.
During closing arguments Tuesday, prosecutors said Letby, 33, was "completely out of control" with the "misplaced confidence she could pretty much do whatever she wanted" following the murder of her sixth victim, according to the BBC.
Prosecutors said Letby was “enjoying what was going on” with the infant deaths. She was accused of injecting the babies with air, milk or insulin between 2015 and 2016, per the outlet.
She had pleaded not guilty to 22 charges.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Hurricane Hilary Downgraded to Category 3 As Storm Approaches Mexico, California Coast With 125 MPH WindsNews
- Couple That Spent 8 Days Stranded in Alaskan Wilderness Were Found Only 3 Miles Away From ResortNews
- Footage From Space Shows Hurricane Hilary Approaching California CoastNews
- German Far-Right Party Leader Credits ‘Trumpian’ Communication for Rising PopularityNews
- Portland’s First Sanctioned Homeless ‘Park’ Sits Mostly Unused a Month After OpeningNews
- 68-Year-Old Pickpocket Who Has Been Stealing Since 1985 Arrested After Swiping Another Elderly Woman’s PurseNews
- America’s Tipping Culture Reaches Another Tipping PointBusiness
- Rachel Morin Was Killed on Trail Where She Felt Safe and Found ‘Solitude and Reflection’ for YearsNews
- Hurricane Hilary Will Hit Desert Cities With More Rain ‘In a Few Days’ Than They Get in a Year, NWS SaysNews
- China Sends ‘Serious Warning’ With Military Drills After Taiwan’s US VisitNews
- Elderly Woman Robbed While Laying Helpless in Street After Brutal BeatingNews
- US Navy Forced to Evacuate USS Theodore Roosevelt Aircraft Carrier Out of Hurricane Hilary’s PathNews