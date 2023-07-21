Nurse Accused of Molesting Nonverbal Patient Who Used Eye Scanner to Complain
Resident indicated to parents he did not want to return to his room at care facility as investigators uncovered other complaints
Florida's Sarasota Police Department, relying on an unusual detecting method, is investigating a nursing assistant after he allegedly molested multiple patients at different assisted living facilities since 2016.
As reported by WFLA, police first began investigating 52-year-old Marco Tulio Avila Romero late last month for alleged lewd and lascivious molestation of elderly and disabled persons.
A probable cause affidavit stated that a resident at one of the Sarasota facilities reported that Avila Romero had “inappropriately touched” his genitals.
The resident had been staying at the facility after a brain injury left him unable to speak. However, police said he is able to use an eye scanner that reads words for him so he can communicate.
On June 30, the resident and his family had gone on a boat trip, but he expressed to his mother that he did not want to return to his room after they returned to the facility.
Police said he told his mother that “an employee at the facility that goes by the name Marco has been touching him,” and was able to repeat that statement to police. He said this had been happening for about five weeks.
When Avila Romero was questioned, his supervisor said he told her, “I can’t lose my job over this; I was just moving him away from the window.” She said she thought it was strange that he did not deny the accusation.
At a later questioning with police last week, Avila Romero allegedly gave conflicting stories.
Investigators discovered that Avila Romero had been linked to seven other incidents of alleged molestation at five different assisted living facilities since 2016. All of the alleged victims were in their 70s or 80s, some of whom were nonverbal or had dementia which made police’s investigation difficult.
No charges had been filed in those incidents, and by the time of Avila Romero’s arrest Tuesday, some of the alleged victims had died.
Police believe that there may be more victims that have yet to come forward.
