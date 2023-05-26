The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Nurse Accused of Killing Two Patients Allegedly Wanted Them to ‘Just Slip Into a Coma and Pass Away’

    Heather Pressdee also unsuccessfully tried to fatally poison a third patient

    Chris Harris
    Pennsylvania Attorney General

    Pennsylvania authorities arrested a nurse for allegedly administering lethal doses of unnecessary medication to two patients intentionally, resulting in their deaths.

    In addition, prosecutors allege that Heather Pressdee unsuccessfully tried to fatally poison a third patient.

    The registered nurse was charged on Wednesday with two counts of homicide, three counts of reckless endangerment, three counts of neglect of a care-dependent person, and individual counts of attempted murder and aggravated assault, according to a statement from the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General's Office.

    "The alleged acts happened at Quality Life Services, a skilled nursing facility in Chicora where Pressdee worked as a registered nurse," the statement confirmed.

    Two men, ages 55 and 83, died from insulin overdoses in December 2022.

    The third victim, a 73-year-old man, survived the alleged attempt on his life following emergency hospitalization last August.

    Only one of the victims was diabetic.

    While speaking to police, Pressdee allegedly confessed to her crimes. The Butler Eagle, citing the arrest affidavit, reports that Pressdee said she felt bad for the men and the quality of their lives.

    She had hoped they would "just slip into a coma and pass away."

    Pressdee is being held without bond. It was unclear Friday if she had appeared before a judge to enter pleas to the charges against her.

