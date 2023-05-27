Nun Whose Body Hasn’t Decayed Years After Death May Become ‘Incorruptible Saint’

The body of a nun prompting hundreds of people to flock to a monastery in Missouri to view her surprisingly intact remains four years after burial may be considered for sainthood, one of a long line of so-called "incorruptible saints" in the Catholic Church.

Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster died and was buried in 2019 at the age of 95.

Bishop James Johnston of the Diocese of Kansas City and St. Joseph, where the monastery is located, has begun the process to learn more about the "nature of the condition" of her remains.

When her body was exhumed on May 18 so it could be relocated to a permanent resting place in the Mary, Queen of Apostles, monastery chapel in Gower, Mo., it was found to be in an unexpected state of preservation.

Lancaster's body, which was not embalmed before burial in a simple wooden casket, has some ready to proclaim a miracle.

Addressing the "enthusiasm ... for the miraculous," Bishop W. Shawn McKnight of the Jefferson City Diocese expressed a note of caution on Friday about the attention being given to Lancaster.

"Our Catholic Church has procedures to investigate purported miracles and the causes for sainthood. It is important to remember these processes are slow, prudent efforts," the bishop said in the statement.

"There has been no declaration of a miracle, nor has the process to consider the cause for canonization of Sr. Wilhelmina Lancaster begun based upon heroic virtues," it continued.

Incorruptibility pertains to the remarkable preservation of a body from normal decay after burial, according to the Catholic News Agency.

"According to Catholic tradition, incorruptible saints give witness to the truth of the resurrection of the body and the life that is to come," the publication said.

The phenomena - when proven - is considered a sign because it defies scientific explanation and cannot be attributed to methods of embalming or natural methods like mummification.

The church, however, does not have an absolute definition for what condition a body must be in to be declared incorrupt, the Catholic News Agency said.

The website Roman Catholic Saints lists more than 200 incorruptible saints.

The definitive book on the phenomena was written by Joan Carroll Cruz, who died in 2012.

"The Incorruptibles" documented cases over the centuries that surpassed explanation and exposed those that were attributable to "false rumors."

Writing about Prospero Lambertini, the future Pope Benedict XIV in the 18th century, Cruz noted that he said "saintly persons that are found intact, but disintegrated after a few years, could not be considered miraculous preservation.”

“The only conservations he was willing to consider extraordinary are those that retain their lifelike flexibility, color, and freshness, without deliberate intervention, for many years following their deaths,” Cruz wrote.

One of the first incorruptibles and one of the best known is Saint Agatha.

Saint Agatha, of Italy, was persecuted and tortured - including having her breasts cut off - for her Catholic faith and died around 291, according to Catholic Saints Medals.

In the 11th century her body was found to be incorruptible.

She is known as the patron saint of nurses.

The process to sainthood in the Catholic Church goes through three stages -

"Venerable," then "Blessed" and then "Saint."

"Venerable is the title given to a deceased person recognized formally by the pope as having lived a heroically virtuous life or offered their life," according to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.

To be recognized as "blessed," a miracle has to be attributed to the candidate's intercession.

"Canonization" requires a second miracle.



