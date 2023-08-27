Number of Record-Breaking Michigan Tornadoes Rises to 7 After Killing 5
The twisters set a record for the most tornadoes in the state in a single August day
Seven tornadoes ravaged Michigan on Thursday and set a record for the most tornadoes to strike the state in a single day in August, the National Weather Service reported.
The tornadoes, 6 of which hit southeast Michigan, left behind a trail of devastation and claimed the lives of 5 people.
Rapidly developing storms formed over central and southwest lower Michigan Thursday night before transforming into deadly twisters, the Weather Service said.
Parts of southeast Michigan experienced 60 to 80 mph winds, triggering a power outage for 500,000 customers.
One of the twisters developed over northeast Ingham County, home to about 284,000 people. It weakened as it moved into Livingston County and dissipated.
The Ingham tornado, which had a 12-mile track, was the strongest of the day and resulted in one fatality as the twister flipped cars on I-69. The other deaths occurred in Lansing and Kent County.
The only tornado on the west side of the state struck Rockford, the Detroit Free Press reported.
A third tornado hit Canton, a fourth struck Belleville, a fifth landed near Newport, a sixth smacked into South Rockwood, and the final twister hit near Gibraltar.
The twisters spawned from “an extremely unstable environment,” the National Weather Service said.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Wayne and Monroe counties following the disaster, which makes state resources available for the devastated communities.
“We will get first responders and emergency crews on the ground the resources they need to keep people safe. Safety is our top priority, and we will get through this together,” the governor said in a statement.
