Number of New York Area Flights Will be Limited Until Fall Due to Air Traffic Controller Shortage

Current waivers had been set to expire next month, but have been extended to Oct. 28

Published |Updated
Chris Harris
An air traffic control tower at JFK airport in New York.Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

A shortage of air traffic controllers had led the Federal Aviation Administration to extend a waiver permitting commercial airlines to limit flights into and out of the New York City-area without facing any kinds of penalties.

On Wednesday, the FAA announced it will continue to "allow airlines flexibility on slot usage requirements" at three three major airports in the Tri-State area — John F. Kennedy International Airport, LaGuardia Airport, and Newark Liberty International Airport — through Oct. 28, 2023.

In aviation nomenclature, "slots" are a tool used worldwide to regulate air traffic air busy airports and keep delays in check. Ultimately, the FAA authorizes airlines to either take-off or land at particular airports on particular days during specified time periods. Without a waiver, any carrier that fails to utilize at least 80 percent of their allocated slots would lose them.

The waivers had been set to expire next month.

Read More

"The agency continues to expect that airlines will operate larger aircraft to transport more passengers and make sure passengers are fully informed about any possible disruptions," reads a statement from the FAA.

"The new date coincides with the International Air Transport Association summer season when airlines have relatively higher levels of traffic," the statement adds. "The FAA is working closely with NATCA to implement a long-term solution to resolve ongoing low staffing levels at the New York Terminal Radar Approach Control."

In a recent report to Congress, the FAA revealed it is only half-staffed at the New York Terminal Radar Approach Control, which directs planes in and out of the New York City region.

At the moment, the FAA is trying to hire and train about 3,000 new air traffic controllers.

