Number of New York Area Flights Will be Limited Until Fall Due to Air Traffic Controller Shortage

A shortage of air traffic controllers had led the Federal Aviation Administration to extend a waiver permitting commercial airlines to limit flights into and out of the New York City-area without facing any kinds of penalties.
On Wednesday, the FAA announced it will continue to "allow airlines flexibility on slot usage requirements" at three three major airports in the Tri-State area — John F. Kennedy International Airport, LaGuardia Airport, and Newark Liberty International Airport — through Oct. 28, 2023.
In aviation nomenclature, "slots" are a tool used worldwide to regulate air traffic air busy airports and keep delays in check. Ultimately, the FAA authorizes airlines to either take-off or land at particular airports on particular days during specified time periods. Without a waiver, any carrier that fails to utilize at least 80 percent of their allocated slots would lose them.
The waivers had been set to expire next month.
- Travel Chaos: Here’s How the Wildfires Are Affecting Air Traffic in New York and Across the U.S.
- Arriving Flights at LaGuardia, Newark Airports Stopped Due to Smoke, Air Quality
- Airline Troubles Under Investigation Could Stymie Air Travel for Decades: Report
- This Could Be Another Smokey Weekend for Greater New York Area
- Portions of New York Hit With Severe Flash Flooding as State Hammered With Thunderstorms
- Rationing in US Hospitals Necessary Due to Drug Shortage: Survey
"The agency continues to expect that airlines will operate larger aircraft to transport more passengers and make sure passengers are fully informed about any possible disruptions," reads a statement from the FAA.
"The new date coincides with the International Air Transport Association summer season when airlines have relatively higher levels of traffic," the statement adds. "The FAA is working closely with NATCA to implement a long-term solution to resolve ongoing low staffing levels at the New York Terminal Radar Approach Control."
In a recent report to Congress, the FAA revealed it is only half-staffed at the New York Terminal Radar Approach Control, which directs planes in and out of the New York City region.
At the moment, the FAA is trying to hire and train about 3,000 new air traffic controllers.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Disgruntled Man Steals Taxi, Leads Police on High-Speed Chase After Another Cab Refused to Pick Him UpNews
- Disturbing Video Captures School Staffer Beating Student on BusNews
- Watch: Beachgoers Flee as UK Cliff Collapses BeachsideNews
- NYC Steps up Drone Patrols of Beaches After First Shark Attack Since 1953News
- More Than a Million Barrels of Oil Removed from Red Sea Tanker, Averting ‘Monumental’ DisasterNews
- Diver Frees Shark Caught on Fishing Line in Florida ReefNews
- Stray Cat Adopted by Ohio Library As Its New GuardianNews
- Health Data Company Sued After Russian Hackers Steal 1.7 Million People’s Medical RecordsBusiness
- ‘Zombie Drug’ That Devastated Philly Neighborhood Threatens More CitiesHealth
- 98-Year-Old ‘Rosie the Riveter’ Credits Neighbor With Saving Her During Hawaii FiresNews
- Man Arrested After Dog Dies on Walk in Over 100-Degree Phoenix HeatNews
- WATCH: Two-Legged Pooch Sprints Around in Luxury With New Mercedes-Benz WheelchairOffbeat Etc