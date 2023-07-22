Number of Americans Aged 25 to 54 in the Labor Workforce Is Higher Than It’s Been in Two Decades
Factors such as women having fewer children and new employee benefits are driving mid-career labor participation up
The mid-career labor force is at its highest in two decades, a trend largely led by women entering the workforce in record numbers, according to an economic analysis published by the Wall Street Journal.
In the United States, the mid-career labor force is marked by individuals who have already completed their formal education but are either not close to retirement age or are not ready to do so. This group tends to be between the ages of 25 and 54.
During the pandemic in 2020, nearly 4 million workers in this age bracket left their jobs, driving mid-career labor force participation down to the lowest level it’s been in decades.
Labor-force participation for women rose within the past three years. In June of this year, that figure stood at nearly 78%, compared to 73.5% in April 2020.
There are many reasons why the mid-career labor participation rate might be rising for women. Among them is that employers “are more apt to be willing to work with candidates—in this case it’s working with moms, or parents in general,” said Williams Rodgers, vice president and director of the Institute for Economic Equity at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.
And women are having fewer children now than they were years ago. In 2022, there were about 3.66 million births, down from about 4.3 million in 2007.
Additionally, employers in recent years have been offering employees more flexibility than ever, such as options to work from home and earn higher wages.
