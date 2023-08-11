Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’
'Before, people would arrive at a nude beach and either leave or strip down'
Naturists in Catalonia Spain have launched a campaign to keep nudist beaches naked, saying the frequently clothed tourists are "making us uncomfortable."
According to The Guardian, the Naturist-Nudist Federation of Catalonia is calling for the government to create a public awareness campaign about the alleged "discrimination that nudists face on the beaches of Catalonia." Among their requests, according to The Guardian, is better beach signage for nude beaches.
Federation leader Segimon Rovira told The Guardian that, while nudism is legal on any beach in Spain, naturists traditionally try to visit nude beaches so "as not to bother people."
“[W]e prefer to go to beaches that have traditionally been nudist and where most people are naked," he told The Guardian. "We want people to respect this.”
A boom in tourism has been linked to the increase in fully-clothed swimmers showing up to and staying at nude beaches in the area.
“Before, people would arrive at a nude beach and either leave or strip down,” Rovira told The Guardian. “Now they stay and keep their swimsuit on. But what they don’t realize is that if there are a lot of them, they end up making us uncomfortable. It’s a lack of respect.”
A video for their campaign illustrates this idea, showing two clothed tourists in swimsuits arriving at a nude beach and looking around before deciding to join other naturists on the sand.
According to The Guardian, the government has not yet responded to the campaign and its requests.
