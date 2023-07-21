NTSB Found No Mechanical Issues With Plane in Deadly Missouri Crash

The small plane involved in a fatal crash that killed the pilot and one passengers was not found to have any mechanical failures or malfunctions, according to a report from the National Transportation Safety Board.

The inspection did not find any issues with the airframe or engine “that would have precluded normal operation.”

The crash occurred on July 13 in Osage Beach, Missouri. Two passengers boarded the aircraft to be toured around the area by the pilot.

Witnesses noticed the tail of the airplane was lower than the nose after takeoff, according to the report. Shortly after, the plane “banked” to the right and crashed nose-down into a wooded area on private property, killing the pilot and one passenger.

The plane had a system equipped to warn the pilot of mechanical failures.

The examination of the wreckage found the plane’s trim tab jackscrew was extended above the drum, slightly less than two inches exposed, which corresponded to a full nose-up trim setting.

Evan Vandiver, the 19-year-old pilot, and Hayden Ritchhart, a 22-year-old passenger, were both pronounced dead at the scene. Gary Vandiver, a 54-year-old passenger was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, FOX4 reported.