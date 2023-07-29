Now Sweet Aardvaark Arthur Book Could Be on Chopping Block in Florida Schools - The Messenger
Now Sweet Aardvaark Arthur Book Could Be on Chopping Block in Florida Schools

Reference to 'spin the bottle' has 'damaged' children's 'souls,' parent complains

Mary Papenfuss
A parent has complained that this book, featuring Arthur the gentle Aardvark’s birthday, has “damaged souls,” and he wants it banned. Freedom to Read Project/Twitter

A children's picture book in a series about gentle aardvark Arthur of PBS cartoon fame could soon be banned in Florida schools after a parent complained it "damaged souls."

"Arthur’s Birthday," a 1989 book penned by author Marc Brown, is among 45 children's titles under review (along with "Captain Underpants") by Florida book banners, according to school district officials.

Earlier this month, Bruce Friedman, a member of Florida's Clay County School District in Green Cove Springs near Jacksonville, filed a complaint about the Arthur book featuring the fictional character's birthday, which happens to fall on the same date as the birthday of another classmate, a girl.

He decides to invite boys and girls to his party.

Arthur receives a glass bottle as a birthday gift from his friend Francine the monkey. The words “Francine’s Spin the Bottle Game” are printed on it, which Friedman argued in his complaint with the school system has clearly "damaged souls," and that the book must be banned to "protect children."

"Spin the bottle" is the name of a kissing game in which the two people indicated by the ends of a bottle spun on the floor are supposed to kiss.

“It is not appropriate to discuss ‘spin the bottle’ with elementary school children,” Friedman wrote in all capital letters in his his complaint filed with school district officials, the Daily Beast reported.

The Florida Freedom to Read Project has lashed Friedman’s challenge to the book, saying: “The entire book is about being inclusive of all friends and not only inviting boys or girls (based on your gender) to your birthday party.”

Friedman is the Florida chapter president of No Left Turn in Education, a rightwing group that campaigns battling critical race theory, which examines the role race and racism hold in American history through the present day.

Friedman's group also purports to seek to "expose the radical indoctrination in K-12 education," the Guardian reported.

Friedman said last year that he had compiled “a list of over 3,600 titles that I believe have concerning content," including "porn, critical race theory, social-emotional learning" and "fluid gender" issues, Popular Information reported.

