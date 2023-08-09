Now Montgomery Riverboat Skipper Says Attack on His Co-Captain Was Racially Motivated
Jim Kittrell previously said the riverfront brawl wasn't 'a Black and white thing'
The captain of the riverboat at the center of the Montgomery brawl reversed course Tuesday, saying the attack on his co-captain was racially motivated.
Jim Kittrell, the skipper of the Harriott II riverboat, had previously said the brawl was “not a Black and white thing” — a position he still maintains. But in an interview with the Daily Beast, he clarified that he thinks the initial attack on his Black co-captain Damien Pickett by a group of white men was because of race.
“The white guys that attacked my deckhand—and he was a senior deckhand first mate—I can’t think of any other reason they attacked him other than it being racially motivated,” Kittrell said. Pickett was described by police as "co-captain" of the riverboat.
Kittrell added: “All he did was move their boat up three feet. It makes no sense to have six people try to beat the snot out of you just because you moved their boat up a few feet. In my opinion, the attack on Damien was racially motivated.”
- Captain of Riverboat at Center of Montgomery Brawl Says Fight Was Not About Race
- Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Co-Captain Describes ‘Hanging on for Dear Life’ During Attack by White Boaters
- 2 More Suspects in Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Surrender to Police
- 4 Arrest Warrants Issued in Montgomery Riverboat Brawl
- Montgomery Police ID 3 Charged in Riverfront Brawl; Man Wielding Folding Chair Wanted for Questioning
- Boat Captain Targeted In Second Orca Attack Details Ordeal: ‘They Are Very Powerful and Smart’
After the initial attack on Pickett, Black members of Harriott II’s crew and bystanders intervened and started hitting back at the white men who attacked Pickett. Video from the scene showed the fighting was largely along racial lines, but Kittrell insists that part of the incident “was not black and white.”
“It was just shipmates trying to help a shipmate,” he said. “They could’ve been little green men, for all they cared. When they attacked Damien, my crew was gonna jump out and do the best they could to help him out. It was my crew against the people who attacked their shipmate, that’s all it was.”
Three white men — Richard Roberts, 48; Allen Todd, 23; and Zachary Shipman, 25 — were charged with misdemeanor assault in the aftermath of the brawl.
Roberts turned himself in to Selma police, but Montogomery police told The Messenger Wednesday that Todd and Shipman are not yet in custody.
Police said Tuesday that they are also hoping to talk to Reggie Gray, the Black man seen wielding a folding chair, asking him publicly to come in for questioning. Pickett, who was taken to the hospital following the brawl, has yet to speak out in the aftermath of the incident.
Kittrell described him as “not someone who wants to be out there throwing fists.”
“He shouldn’t be. It got me really mad, sitting up there in the wheelhouse knowing there was nothing I could do," the skipper said.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Inmate Escapes From Prison After Picnic Table Is Moved Next to Fence By Staff: ‘Lessons Learned’News
- Maui Wildfire Death Toll Climbs to at Least 67News
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News
- Did Ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein Offer to Ride to the Troubled Firm’s Rescue? Well, NoNews
- Developer Builds $1.5 Million Home on Lot That Was Never Sold to Him by the LandownerNews