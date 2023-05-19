The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Novelist James Patterson Teaming Up With Investigative Journalist for Book on Idaho Murders

    The two authors plan to attend the murder suspect's trial.

    Monique Merrill
    Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

    James Patterson, the best-selling mystery author, and Vicky Ward, the best-selling investigative journalist, are teaming up to write a non-fiction book about the 2022 Idaho college murders.

    Patterson’s publisher Little, Brown and Co. said the two will use exclusive interviews, on-the-ground reporting and court transcripts to compile the book. They plan to attend the trial of Bryan Kohberger, the suspected murderer of the four University of Idaho students who were stabbed to death late last year in a case that's riveted the country.

    The University of Idaho students, Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, were found dead at their off-campus house in Moscow, Idaho, in November. Kohberger was arrested in December and was indicted this week on four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.

    This won’t be the first nonfiction book for Patterson, who is known for his vast array of popular novels across genres. The author has written six biographies and several other nonfiction books. Ward has written three nonfiction books and her investigative journalism has appeared in multiple publications.

    There is not yet a release date for the book.

