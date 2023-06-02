The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Nova Scotia Wildfire Becomes Largest in Province’s History, Flames Reach 300 Feet High

    Firefighters from the U.S., South Africa, Australia and New Zealand have been deployed for support

    Eli Walsh
    Many thousands of Canadians in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia who have been displaced or lost their homes due to numerous wildfires. Camden, Maine Fire + Rescue/Facebook

    Fires in Nova Scotia have burned nearly 50,000 acres and have forced thousands to evacuate from Halifax, the Canadian province’s most populous city, according to Canadian fire officials.

    The complex of fires is the largest in the province’s history, the BBC reported, with flames of nearly 330 feet and southern winds that have pushed the smoke toward the U.S., prompting air quality alerts across parts of New England and the eastern seaboard.

    More than 6,000 people have been evacuated from coastal Nova Scotia while another 16,400 were evacuated from Halifax due to a smaller, 2,000-acre wildfire that has destroyed around 200 structures, according to Nova Scotia officials.

    Firefighters from the U.S., South Africa, Australia and New Zealand have been deployed to Canada to support firefighters in Nova Scotia as well as the country’s western province of Alberta.

    More than 2 million acres of land have burned in recent months in one of the worst Canadian wildfire seasons on record, the country’s officials have said.

