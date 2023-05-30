Nova Scotia Residents Rescue Pets, Feed Firefighters as Wildfires Burn Out of Control

Out-of-control wildfires in Nova Scotia that have forced thousands of residents from their homes have also prompted people to band together to rescue pets from the flames and support weary firefighters.
The rapidly moving fires that began Sunday in an area about 15 miles northwest of Halifax have damaged more than 200 homes and caused the evacuation of more than 16,000 residents, the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables in Nova Scotia said in an update on Tuesday.
A local state of emergency has been declared.
Lisa Parsons, the manager of Pampered Paws Inn, in Hammonds Plains, said she and her workers managed to save 18 dogs from the canine daycare facility as the flames bore down.
She said they only had one shot.
“The rule was you got to do it (in) one trip. So we got 18 dogs, four people, and two cats safely in three cars," Parsons, with cuts and scrapes on her legs from the rescue, told Global News.
She said most of the dogs have been reunited with their owners - as for the business, she's not sure.
But she said she was thankful that she was able to save the pets.
“To phone you up and say, ‘I’ve saved myself, but I couldn’t save your dog,’ I couldn’t live with that. So I know I did everything I could,” she told the publication.
Hundreds of firefighters from the region were fighting the flames from at least seven wildfires that have consumed nearly 2,000 acres.
Lindsey Moussi was among the volunteers working to help the firefighters in the best way she knows - by baking.
The owner of White Sails Bakery in Tantallon Moussi said she spent Sunday night in the shop churning out sandwiches, cookies.
“My husband and I were sitting here last night after closing, and I was thinking about what we could do to help our community,” she told Global News.
“We lost our daughter in October of last year, and without the support of our community, my husband and I wouldn’t have gotten through it. And it’s our time to give back," Moussi said.
