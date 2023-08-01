Nouhaila Benzina Makes History as First Woman to Compete at World Cup in Hijab - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Nouhaila Benzina Makes History as First Woman to Compete at World Cup in Hijab

Morocco’s defender Nouhaila Benzina made history in the country's win over South Korea

Published |Updated
Aysha Qamar
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Nouhaila Benzina of Morocco in action during the FIFA Women’s World Cup.Sarah Reed/Getty Images

As she stepped onto the field Sunday, Morocco’s defender Nouhaila Benzina made history as the first player to wear a hijab while competing at a senior-level global tournament. 

In Morocco’s second match of the 2023 Women's World Cup, the country not only claimed its first-ever victory at the tournament with a 1-0 win over South Korea but debuted the world’s first hijabi FIFA player.

While the 25-year-old Benzina was an unused substitute for Morocco’s opening game against Germany last week, she was selected in the starting lineup by Reynald Pedros, the manager, for the match against South Korea.

“I have no doubt that more and more women and Muslim girls will look at Benzina and just really be inspired – not just the players, but I think decision-makers, coaches, other sports as well,” Assmaah Helal, a co-founder of the Muslim Women in Sports Network, said of the debut per the Associated Press.

Read More

She added that girls across the globe will look at Benzina and think: "'That could be me.’”

Benzina made history almost 10 years after a FIFA ban on playing in religious head coverings for “health and safety reasons” was overturned in 2014. Activists, athletes, government, and soccer officials alike worked to have the ban removed.

According to the AP, while Muslims wore headscarves during an international FIFA event in 2016, this is the first time a hijab-wearing player saw field time.

Benzina's debut was the second time Morocco made history at this year's Cup after becoming the first Arab or North African nation to qualify and play in the women's tournament.

“We are honored to be the first Arab country to take part in the Women’s World Cup,” Morocco captain Ghizlane Chebbak told reporters during an opening press conference, “and we feel that we have to shoulder a big responsibility to give a good image, to show the achievements the Moroccan team has made.”

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.