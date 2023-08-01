Nouhaila Benzina Makes History as First Woman to Compete at World Cup in Hijab

As she stepped onto the field Sunday, Morocco’s defender Nouhaila Benzina made history as the first player to wear a hijab while competing at a senior-level global tournament.
In Morocco’s second match of the 2023 Women's World Cup, the country not only claimed its first-ever victory at the tournament with a 1-0 win over South Korea but debuted the world’s first hijabi FIFA player.
While the 25-year-old Benzina was an unused substitute for Morocco’s opening game against Germany last week, she was selected in the starting lineup by Reynald Pedros, the manager, for the match against South Korea.
“I have no doubt that more and more women and Muslim girls will look at Benzina and just really be inspired – not just the players, but I think decision-makers, coaches, other sports as well,” Assmaah Helal, a co-founder of the Muslim Women in Sports Network, said of the debut per the Associated Press.
She added that girls across the globe will look at Benzina and think: "'That could be me.’”
Benzina made history almost 10 years after a FIFA ban on playing in religious head coverings for “health and safety reasons” was overturned in 2014. Activists, athletes, government, and soccer officials alike worked to have the ban removed.
According to the AP, while Muslims wore headscarves during an international FIFA event in 2016, this is the first time a hijab-wearing player saw field time.
Benzina's debut was the second time Morocco made history at this year's Cup after becoming the first Arab or North African nation to qualify and play in the women's tournament.
“We are honored to be the first Arab country to take part in the Women’s World Cup,” Morocco captain Ghizlane Chebbak told reporters during an opening press conference, “and we feel that we have to shoulder a big responsibility to give a good image, to show the achievements the Moroccan team has made.”
