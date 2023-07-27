Notorious Wagner Warlord Prigozhin Seen at Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg
The paramilitary boss had agreed to go into exile following a failed mutiny against Moscow last month
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Russian paramilitary Wagner group, has been spotted on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and African leaders in St. Petersburg.
Prigozhin was seen shaking hands with a senior official from the Central African Republic in a picture posted on Facebook by one of the warlord’s associates.
The Wagner leader’s presence on the sidelines of the summit came despite his agreeing to go into exile following his failed mutiny against Moscow last month — and underlines his continued influence inside Russia’s highest echelons.
- Proghozin Says Wagner Isn’t Recruiting — For Now
- Yevgeny Prigozhin Surfaces in Belarus in Rousing Address to Wagner Troops on Video
- Wagner Boss Hails Niger Coup Month After Own Failed Rebellion Against Putin
- Who is Yevgeny Prigozhin – the Russian Warlord in Open Conflict With the Kremlin?
- Vladimir Putin Met With ‘Traitor’ Yevgeny Prigozhin Days After Wagner Uprising
The Financial Times, citing a local news outlet, reported that the photo had been taken in a hotel in St. Petersburg that is owned by Prigozhin’s family.
The two-day summit, which began on Thursday, is part of Putin’s effort to court leaders from several African countries as he seeks to counter Western efforts to isolate Moscow on the world stage.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- ‘Monster Hunters’ Wanted: Loch Ness Center Launches New Search for NessieNews
- Italian Man Killed in Fatal Cheese Wheel AccidentNews
- ‘Shocking’ Rise in Kidnappings of Women and Children in Haiti, Families Pressured into RansomNews
- Thunderstorms Cancel Hundreds of Flights at Busiest Airport in USNews
- What’s Keeping the AC Running in Heat-Ravaged Europe? The Same Sun That’s Scorching ItNews
- Selena’s Killer Behind Bars: Inside Yolanda Saldívar’s Life of Death Threats, Solitary as She Vies to Get OutNews
- Texas Woman Identified as Airline Passenger who Delayed Plane for Hours in ‘Not Real’ Viral VideoNews
- Lottery Seller Praised for Trying to Track Down Jackpot Winner Accused of Stealing Ticket From Owner, Trying to Cash it inNews
- Police Looking for Bikini-Clad Assailants Who Allegedly Bit and Spit on Bus PassengersNews
- Foul Play Investigated After Meal Full of Poison Mushrooms Kills Family Members, Sickens PastorNews
- Raging, Uncontrolled New Mexico Wildfire Sparked by Lightning StrikeNews
- Beyoncé Fans Treated for Heat Exhaustion After Waiting Hours for Concert in Packed Maryland StadiumNews