Notorious Wagner Warlord Prigozhin Seen at Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Russian paramilitary Wagner group, has been spotted on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and African leaders in St. Petersburg.

Prigozhin was seen shaking hands with a senior official from the Central African Republic in a picture posted on Facebook by one of the warlord’s associates.

The Wagner leader’s presence on the sidelines of the summit came despite his agreeing to go into exile following his failed mutiny against Moscow last month — and underlines his continued influence inside Russia’s highest echelons.

Yevgeny Prigozhin with an African delegate at a Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg. Dimitri Sytyi/Facebook

The Financial Times, citing a local news outlet, reported that the photo had been taken in a hotel in St. Petersburg that is owned by Prigozhin’s family.

The two-day summit, which began on Thursday, is part of Putin’s effort to court leaders from several African countries as he seeks to counter Western efforts to isolate Moscow on the world stage.